Texas A&M professor: Tuesday marked end of summer for most of Texas

A Texas A&M University professor said that Tuesday marked the end of summer for most of Texas after a strong cold front worked its way across the United States this week, causing temperatures to drop across the country.
John Nielsen-Gammon, the Texas state climatologist at A&M, who is also Regents Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at Texas A&M, said many in the Lone Star State experienced the cold front’s effects on Tuesday and Wednesday. The arctic front was expected to set at least 150 record low temperature records around the country, including Texas.
“People define the end of summer in different ways," Nielsen-Gammon said in the release. "For me, the end of summer happens when the first strong cold front moves through.
"All of the ingredients are in place. A stationary front in Kansas and Colorado will get an extra kick from the jet stream. Midday Tuesday, it will be sweeping through the Texas Panhandle. By late afternoon, there will be a 50-degree temperature difference across 250 miles of the Texas High Plains.”
However, Bryan-College Station might be left with a glimpse of summer as Nielsen-Gammon noted the cold front will stall over central Texas on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has forecast a high of 89 and a low of 70 on Wednesday in Brazos County, with a high of 87 and a low of 69 on Thursday.
"Half the state will feel like fall, while the other half will still be stuck in summer,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
