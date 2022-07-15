Texas A&M professor Keith Swim retires after teaching business law for 30-plus years

Texas A&M Clinical Associate Professor Keith Swim announced his retirement this month after teaching business law classes at A&M’s Mays Business School for over 30 years, and said his students were the highlight of his career.

“There are so many students that I am so proud of them for the type of person that they grew into,” he said. “That is what is so great about teaching at A&M, is you have students who still keep up with you. I taught how I thought was best for them and just wanted them to succeed.”

Swim is a 1977 A&M graduate who pursued a degree in Zoology before later realizing all he wanted was to teach. He attended law school at Texas Tech University and graduated in 1980. He started teaching at Blinn College and later at A&M in 1989.

“I really didn’t want to get a zoology degree,” Swim recalled. “But when you get out of high school you don’t really know what you want to do. My next-door neighbor was a dentist and I thought that was a path I wanted to take. While I was in school at A&M … my advisor came up to me and said ‘Keith, you don’t really want to go to dental school do you?’ and I said, ‘No sir, I don’t’ and he said to change my major and I agreed.”

Swim said at the time he tried to change his major, he would end up losing many of his earned college credit hours that it would be like starting over.

“I wanted to change to a history degree and my parents [didn’t agree] … so I stuck with zoology and got that degree. My dad asked me, ‘What are you going to do when you get out of school?’ I told him I thought about law school. We lived out in West Texas and he said, ‘Why don’t we look at Texas Tech tomorrow and just walk around the law school?’” Keith said. “Well we got there and there was snow on the ground with no one there. … We went into the building and a woman came up to us and we told her I was interested in law school … it was the assistant dean.”

Swim said the dean had asked how he did on his LSAT tests, to which he replied, “The what?”

“I mean I had no clue. I told my students when they asked me about law school, that I was the epitome of how not to go to law school,” he said. “It turned out that was the last day to apply for the LSATs that they would consider that year.”

He took the LSAT thinking he wouldn’t pass because he hadn’t done any preparation, but he did pass and got into law school. After completing law school, he realized teaching was his true calling.

“What I always wanted to do was teach, that was what I really wanted to do. My dream was to go back to A&M and teach, and the opportunity arose at the Mays Business School and I loved it,” he said. “I snatched at it the minute I got the job.”

After teaching business law for many years, Swim said he saw a lot changes to constitutional law as members of the Supreme Court transformed. Yet the biggest change was the shift to online learning after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“I didn’t enjoy online teaching because you don’t get to know the students; you don’t get to visit with them. Even though in the last semester I had in-person office hours, a lot of them wouldn’t take advantage of it and wouldn’t come, either on Zoom or in person; you lost that personal touch,” he said. “I think that is what is so special about teaching is the personal relationships you make with the students and online you don’t get that.”

Each year he and his students were a part of a toy drive during Christmas, where they would purchase toys for children, wrap them and deliver them.

“Before COVID, we had gotten to where we were buying three presents for each child and a set of clothes and shoes and we got up to 211 kids. When COVID hit, it took the wind out of it because I didn’t have any students in the classroom yet we still did the toy drive,” he said. “That was something that I gave the instructions to the students on how to do it, but the students did all of it.”

Swim said above all, he hopes the toy drive continues and that his former students will keep it going at A&M. He still keeps in touch with some of his former students and said he feels inspired by them because of the impact they had on his life. He shared advice to wannabe A&M teachers.

“Take advantage of the students at A&M by getting to know them. You will get so much more back from them than you ever give them,” he said. “I feel like A&M is just that kind of a special place where you get special students and they all do special things.”