Texas A&M President Banks tests positive for COVID-19

Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning, university officials announced.
Banks will follow COVID-19 protocols, including a 10-day self-isolation period.
"President Banks is extremely disappointed to miss the many university activities scheduled for the next 10 days," said Greg Hartman, Texas A&M senior vice president and chief operating officer, in a statement. "The president is grateful to be fully vaccinated. Studies have shown that vaccinated individuals usually have less severe symptoms with the virus. Getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect Aggieland and keep the people close to us safe from this deadly disease."
Texas A&M reported 41 cases of the virus among the campus community on Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted on a campus website. The number was up from 34 cases the prior day. The university reported a high of 1,635 cases on campus Sept. 10.