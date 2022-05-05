Texas A&M, Prairie View A&M announce new partnership

A multifaceted partnership between Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M universities was announced last week that aims to increase the opportunities of students and faculty at both campuses, according to Texas A&M Today.

Partnerships among Texas A&M System’s 11 universities and eight state agencies have been encouraged by Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, according to Texas A&M Today. Officials from both universities told the publication that the partnership will focus on four key areas: faculty exchange, student programs, scholar exchange/support and community outreach.

The universities have previously established partnerships that include graduate education enhancement and joint research grants, according to Texas A&M Today. Prairie View A&M also has been assisted by Texas A&M AgriLife via Healthy South Texas, a project that targets chronic diseases in an effort to make a Healthy Houston equivalent, according to the Texas A&M Today news release.

“The best opportunities, however, may arise from this partnership between Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M because they are both land-grant universities. I am pleased that the presidents of these institutions are pursuing this important effort,” Sharp told Texas A&M Today.

Texas A&M President Dr. M. Katherine Banks said in the release that Sharp had a strong vision for the partnership between the institutions and is a powerful advocate for the universities within the Texas A&M System.

“The leadership teams of Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M came together in October to explore innovative ways both schools could leverage each other’s strengths while providing new opportunities to benefit students and faculty at our institutions,” Banks told Texas A&M Today.

Both universities were established under the Morrill Land Grant Act. Prairie View A&M is located in Prairie View, about 50 miles southeast of College Station and is an independent unit of the university system.

“The opportunity afforded by the physical proximity of these two research universities speaks for itself,” Prairie View A&M President Ruth Simmons told Texas A&M Today. “Each has a historic mission that is amplified greatly by cooperative exchange with the other institution. This partnership between a leading AAU (Association of American Universities) institution and a leading HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) is without a doubt one of the most promising in the nation.”

James Palmer, Prairie View A&M provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, will oversee the project and told Texas A&M Today that both universities are linked by their land-grant missions and traditions to advance knowledge, research and opportunity.

“We are weaving ourselves together, more so than in the past, and doing so with hope and optimism,” Palmer told Texas A&M Today. “The differences between our universities offer opportunities for faculty and students from both institutions to learn about each other’s culture through the lenses of teaching and research, areas of mutual institutional importance. Our faculty have many similar academic interests, so our endeavors are promising, particularly in the areas of student learning and faculty collaborations.”

Overseeing the project for Texas A&M is John T. Cooper Jr., assistant vice president in the Division of Academic and Strategic Collaborations.

“This new partnership will leverage our collective resources and allow us to pursue our shared interests. It’s an opportunity to expand the impact of Texas A&M, Prairie View A&M and The Texas A&M University System,” Cooper said in the news release.

According to Texas A&M Today, students at both institutions have started collaborating on a project developing design concepts for a Juneteenth museum in Galveston.

