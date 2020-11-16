Texas A&M officials ask all students to get COVID-19 test

Texas A&M University officials are asking all students to get a COVID-19 test on campus this week, and the university is offering free testing at eight on-campus locations.

Testing is available at these sites for all A&M students, faculty and staff. However, anyone can get a free test at one of three maroon kiosks on A&M's campus.

For the week ending Nov. 14, A&M reported 488 new positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 6,127 tests. This was the most new positive cases A&M reported in a single week since the university began releasing data on Aug. 2.

"If we don’t test, we will always be at the mercy of this invisible virus until we get a vaccine or effective treatment," said Tiffany Skaggs, chief medical officer for A&M's Student Health Services, in a release. "If we are diligent with our testing, tracking, isolation and quarantining today, we can protect our health and opportunities tomorrow and beyond."

The A&M release lists the free testing sites this week:

Texas A&M University Health Science Center, Texas 47 Campus

Curative van

Walk-up, no appointment