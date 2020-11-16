Texas A&M officials ask all students to get COVID-19 test

Texas A&M University officials are asking all students to get a COVID-19 test on campus this week, and the university is offering free testing at eight on-campus locations.
Testing is available at these sites for all A&M students, faculty and staff. However, anyone can get a free test at one of three maroon kiosks on A&M's campus.
For the week ending Nov. 14, A&M reported 488 new positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 6,127 tests. This was the most new positive cases A&M reported in a single week since the university began releasing data on Aug. 2.
"If we don’t test, we will always be at the mercy of this invisible virus until we get a vaccine or effective treatment," said Tiffany Skaggs, chief medical officer for A&M's Student Health Services, in a release. "If we are diligent with our testing, tracking, isolation and quarantining today, we can protect our health and opportunities tomorrow and beyond."
The A&M release lists the free testing sites this week:
Texas A&M University Health Science Center, Texas 47 Campus
Curative van
Walk-up, no appointment
Monday, Nov. 16, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Southside Dorms: Pop-up testing tents
Walk-up, no appointment
Monday, Nov. 16, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive, Courts 5 & 6
Walk-up, no appointment
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Note: Enter on the south side of the building, closest to the baseball stadium and closest to parking, which is available in Lot 100J for anyone holding an A&M parking permit. Designated free parking spots have been made available in the same lot for those without a permit.
Fan Field
Drive-thru, no appointment
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Maroon Kiosks:
• Aggie Express Commons
• Mays Business School
• Memorial Student Center
Walk-up, no appointment
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, testing tent in Parking Lot 27
By appointment
Monday, Nov. 16, 7 a.m. – noon
Friday, Nov. 20, 7 a.m. – noon
All A&M students are also asked to fill out an online preregistration screening, even if they fall in any of the following categories:
- Don’t plan to test
- Have already had the virus
- Think they don’t need a test
- Expect to test elsewhere
- Aren’t currently in the Bryan-College Station area
- Are quarantining or isolating at home
