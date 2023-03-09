The Texas A&M University System was one of many higher education systems to give testimony to the Texas House of Representatives’ Higher Education Committee on Monday.

James Hallmark, vice chancellor for academic affairs for the Texas A&M University System, spoke on behalf of the System that contains 11 universities ranging in size from 2,500 to 70,000 students with a total enrollment of degree-seeking students of over 152,000.

Hallmark laid out three initiatives for the committee.

The first was the System’s commitment to preparing future teachers by focusing on “assuring that our teachers are consistently well-prepared, stay in the field longer and meet the needs of our Pre-K through 12 students and our state,” he said. This comes at a time when a teacher shortage is weighing heavily on Texas education as a whole.

The second initiative referenced A&M’s commitment to transfer students.

“More than half of our graduates at most of our universities began as community college students,” Hallmark said. “We’re heavily invested in transfers and partnerships with our community college colleagues.”

And the third commitment referred to minimizing student cost.

“We’ve engaged in serious investigation and exploration on affordability over the past year, and the legislative action that you have before you in the House at this time is indispensable to our efforts,” Hallmark said.

Having taken the System’s affordability plan to the House Appropriations Education Subcommittee last week, Hallmark said it will move to the full House for consideration in the coming weeks.

“This plan in its entirety is central to our ability to maintain resident undergraduate tuition and academic fees at current levels for another two years,” Hallmark said. “This plan is also important for us to use other resources to address students’ cost in other ways.”

Hallmark presented the tuition and fees plan under consideration to the Board of Regents last month. The plan's goals include reducing room and board and books and supplies costs, addressing mental health challenges, fixing advising problems that continue to be obstacles for student success and helping students deal with unexpected expenses.

“I can’t let the opportunity to pass by to thank you and all that Texas A&M does for this state,” Rep. John Raney, R-College Station, said.

Higher education as a whole

Harrison Keller, commissioner of higher education for the state of Texas and chief executive officer for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, spoke on behalf of the board and the growing need for a qualified workforce.

“It’s clear that our competitiveness, our continued prosperity as a state are going to increasingly depend on an educated workforce and the contributions of our higher education institutions,” Keller said.

Over the past decade, Keller said Texas has created a quarter of all the new jobs in the U.S. and continues to add more, but the state’s long-term prosperity is dependent on both the quality and the quantity of those jobs.

By 2030, he said more than 62% of all jobs are going to require training and education beyond a high school diploma with only 48% of Texans currently holding degrees and certificates. He added that this is a conservative projection as Chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission Bryan Daniel is projecting 92% of new jobs will introduce these requirements.

Thus, the 2022-2030 statewide strategic plan, “Building a Talent Strong Texas,” was born.

“That gap in credentials and skills that most Texans have versus what good jobs increasingly require is the biggest drag now on our Texas economy next to inflation,” Keller said.

Inflation and the cost of housing — rather than tuition — have been driving forces in the rapidly increasing cost of higher education, he said.

“Making sure that higher education remains affordable and provides a meaningful return on investment has to be a shared responsibility among the state, our higher education institutions and also students themselves,” Keller said.

This is where state financial aid and need-based aid come into play.

Keller said Texas currently invests more than $600 million a year in student financial aid programs that benefit over 100,000 students but does not provide enough funding to support all eligible students.

“In addition to expanding access through our state financial aid programs, it’s important that we make students aware that these opportunities are available and how education and training can lead to good jobs,” Keller said.

Two of these opportunities include the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund of $200 million focused on financial aid to improve college affordability and the Texas Transfer Grant Program for better access to need-based aid.

In addition, Keller said the Texas Leadership Scholars Program is in its pilot phase “to identify and cultivate those high-achieving, emerging leaders who come from low-income backgrounds and also improving our overall direct enrollments.”

“One of the issues we identified last session is we had surprisingly large numbers of students who were eligible for automatic admission to our universities who were low income and weren’t enrolling directly in higher education,” Keller said. “We actually have a bigger problem of high-achieving students not enrolling directly in higher education than we have a problem with students going out of state.”

To follow the Texas legislative session, visit house.texas.gov/.