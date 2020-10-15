 Skip to main content
date 2020-10-15

Texas A&M offers free COVID-19 testing for all at walk-up kiosks
Texas A&M offers free COVID-19 testing for all at walk-up kiosks

COVID-19 testing

People stop at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site on the Texas A&M University campus on Wednesday. Located outdoors near the Memorial Student Center, Mays Business School and Aggie Express Commons, the kiosks offer free testing for students, faculty and staff, as well as those not affiliated with the university. The kiosks are open weekly Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and provide oral swab tests with results back typically within two days. Appointments are not necessary.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M will now offer free COVID-19 testing at three walk-up locations on campus.

Anyone can be tested at the kiosks, including individuals not affiliated with the university.

Testing at the kiosks are the same oral swabs used at the Student Health Services tent. Appointments are not required for testing, walk-ups will be registered on site. Registration and appointment scheduling can be completed in advance, however, at A&M's COVID-19 testing website.

The kiosks are set up at the following locations:

  • Aggie Express Commons, 676 Lubbock St.
  • Mays Business School, 210 Olsen Blvd.
  • Memorial Student Center, 275 Joe Routt Blvd.

The tests are being supplied by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Once an individual is checked in at the kiosk, an attendant provides a collection tube and instructions. The person will then return the completed test tube, a press release states.

“Results are typically delivered within two days of testing, but could be a little longer depending on time of day a person tests,” said Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, director of Student Health Services, in a press release. “Currently, tests are sent to California for processing, and if someone tests later in the day, their sample may not get sent out until late on the following day. Results are delivered by email directly to the person tested to the email they provided when they scheduled or signed up for the test.”

According to a press release, the kiosks were piloted at several universities in California. Dannenbaum said in a press release that the Division of Emergency Management requested some of the kiosks for Texas but did not have a specific plan for them. Greg Hartman, senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Texas A&M Health Science Center, arranged for the university to obtain three of the kiosks.

