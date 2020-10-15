Texas A&M offers free COVID-19 testing for all at walk-up kiosks

Texas A&M will now offer free COVID-19 testing at three walk-up locations on campus.

Anyone can be tested at the kiosks, including individuals not affiliated with the university.

Testing at the kiosks are the same oral swabs used at the Student Health Services tent. Appointments are not required for testing, walk-ups will be registered on site. Registration and appointment scheduling can be completed in advance, however, at A&M's COVID-19 testing website.

The kiosks are set up at the following locations:

Aggie Express Commons, 676 Lubbock St.

Mays Business School, 210 Olsen Blvd.

Memorial Student Center, 275 Joe Routt Blvd.

The tests are being supplied by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Once an individual is checked in at the kiosk, an attendant provides a collection tube and instructions. The person will then return the completed test tube, a press release states.