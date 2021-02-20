Texas A&M: Normal water usage may resume

Texas A&M announced Saturday morning in a Code Maroon alert that the campus community can return to normal water usage.

"However, we ask for responsible water use as the University continues to identify and isolate water leaks," the message reads.

Anyone who finds damage or a water leak must report it to the TAMU Facilities Communications Center at 979-845-4311.

A&M's domestic water system serves the College Station flagship campus and RELLIS. The water was never unsafe to drink, but the university called for conservation on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, saying at the time that due to power outages at A&M water wells and widespread water leaks that the water supplies were "nearing critically low levels."

The Saturday morning alert said that efforts of "many groups on campus" helped to ensure that water conservation efforts were successful.

The about 300 to 400 students in the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets were part of that effort to find and report leaks. Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez Jr., commandant of the Corps of Cadets, thanked the cadets via Facebook for canvassing roughly 200 buildings on the main campus, excluding dorms, for leaks on Wednesday evening.