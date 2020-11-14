Texas A&M names Regents profs and fellows

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents named 22 people within the system Regents Professors and Regents Fellows for 2019-2020, according to a system press release.

The Regents Professor Awards and the Regents Fellow Service Awards programs were established in the 1990s to recognize employees who make major contributions to their respective university or agency.

“These individuals exemplify the commitment to excellence in research and service that sets A&M System employees apart,” Elaine Mendoza, chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, said in the release. “I hope their example will inspire others in their own endeavors.”

The release states that as of this year, 268 A&M system faculty members have earned the Regents Professor Award, and 157 agency professionals have received the Regents Fellow Service Award.