Texas A&M names Banks sole finalist for president

Pending approval, Banks will be the second woman to serve as president in A&M’s history. Elsa Murano was the first woman and first Hispanic American president, serving from January 2008 until June 2009. Banks is also the first woman to serve as dean of engineering.

There were several candidates for the position from across the country, Mendoza said.

The search committee submitted three candidates to Sharp, who then recommended Banks to the board of regents as the sole finalist. Mendoza said that the names of the other two applicants who were recommended cannot be released.

When looking for the best applicant, Mendoza told reporters after the regents meeting that the search committee wanted to find someone who would improve the university, which they hope Banks will do.

“Even as strong as this university is today, that search was committed to finding the individual who could make it even more,” she explained. “Make it bigger, make it bolder in terms of vision and research and the comprehensive nature of the university.”

Banks earned her Ph.D. at Duke University. She is a distinguished professor and member of the National Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers.