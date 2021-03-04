Texas A&M names Banks sole finalist for president

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents named M. Katherine Banks the sole finalist for president of A&M’s flagship campus.
Banks currently is dean of the College of Engineering at A&M. She also is vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories for the A&M System — a title she will retain, and one that means she will continue to serve on the Triad National Security, LLC, which manages Los Alamos National Laboratory. She also will keep providing oversight for the Bush Combat Development Complex at the RELLIS campus.
“This is a tremendous honor,” Banks said in a release. “The core values of Texas A&M, its rich traditions, unique culture and commitment to the greater good is the very foundation of this great university and resonates deeply with me. I hope to build upon that framework in our pursuit of preeminence, without losing what makes Texas A&M so special. Texas A&M is one of a kind, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”
State law requires that the board wait 21 days before meeting again to consider final approval of Banks.
A&M System Chancellor John Sharp is aiming for Banks to take up her new role by June 1, Chairman of the Texas A&M Board of Regents Elaine Mendoza told reporters Wednesday. Mendoza chaired the search committee for the president of A&M.
Pending approval, Banks will be the second woman to serve as president in A&M’s history. Elsa Murano was the first woman and first Hispanic American president, serving from January 2008 until June 2009. Banks is also the first woman to serve as dean of engineering.
There were several candidates for the position from across the country, Mendoza said.
The search committee submitted three candidates to Sharp, who then recommended Banks to the board of regents as the sole finalist. Mendoza said that the names of the other two applicants who were recommended cannot be released.
When looking for the best applicant, Mendoza told reporters after the regents meeting that the search committee wanted to find someone who would improve the university, which they hope Banks will do.
“Even as strong as this university is today, that search was committed to finding the individual who could make it even more,” she explained. “Make it bigger, make it bolder in terms of vision and research and the comprehensive nature of the university.”
Banks earned her Ph.D. at Duke University. She is a distinguished professor and member of the National Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
At the start of her time as vice chancellor and dean in 2011, there were 11,113 students in the College of Engineering and 425 faculty members; today there are 21,250 engineering students and 710 faculty members. Last year, the engineering program research expenditures reached an all-time high of $300 million, according to a press release.
She has played a role in doubling the campus’ engineering facilities, creating engineering academies to address the cost of higher education, forming the first engineering staff advisory council and developing the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex on the RELLIS Campus with research and testing partnerships with the Army Futures Command.
“Where is there a dean in the U.S. who has accomplished what Dean Banks has accomplished?” Sharp asked in a release. “If she can do for the university what she did for engineering, imagine what the university can achieve!”
Former Texas A&M President Michael K. Young stepped down from his position in December, despite a September announcement that he planned to retire at the end of May.
But Young is still connected to the university, becoming the first director of the Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service, as well as being named a tenured faculty member at the Texas A&M School of Law.
A&M aerospace engineering professor John L. Junkins has been serving as interim president. Junkins congratulated Banks in a statement for being named sole finalist to become the 26th A&M president. Junkins was a member of the search committee to find a new leader.
“As interim president and as a member of the presidential search committee, I can assure you that Dr. Banks emerged from an exceptional field of candidates,” he said. “At every stage of her career, she has excelled in teaching, research and transformational academic leadership. More importantly, she knows and loves our university, and shares and upholds our cherished core values.”