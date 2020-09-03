Texas A&M names 17-person committee to search for next president

Texas A&M University has formed a 17-person committee to search for the university's next president, A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announced Thursday.

A&M is searching for a new president at its flagship university after current president Michael K. Young announced Wednesday he would retire at the end of May 2021 and return to teaching and lead the new Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs within the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

The search committee will recommend a minimum of three candidates to Sharp who will refer one of them to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. The committee includes two Texas A&M System regents: Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Vice Chairman Tim Leach.

"Selecting a university president for this great institution, particularly in these challenging times, is of paramount importance," said Sharp in a statement. "I want to thank this committee for volunteering their time to this critical task. We want a president with superb academic credentials who recognizes and will maintain the special culture and traditions that make Aggies unique in the world."

