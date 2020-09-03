Texas A&M names 17-person committee to search for next president

Texas A&M University has formed a 17-person committee to search for the university's next president, A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announced Thursday.
A&M is searching for a new president at its flagship university after current president Michael K. Young announced Wednesday he would retire at the end of May 2021 and return to teaching and lead the new Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs within the Bush School of Government and Public Service.
The search committee will recommend a minimum of three candidates to Sharp who will refer one of them to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. The committee includes two Texas A&M System regents: Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Vice Chairman Tim Leach.
"Selecting a university president for this great institution, particularly in these challenging times, is of paramount importance," said Sharp in a statement. "I want to thank this committee for volunteering their time to this critical task. We want a president with superb academic credentials who recognizes and will maintain the special culture and traditions that make Aggies unique in the world."
The search committee members are:
- Susan Ballabina, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Chief Operating Officer for the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture and Life Sciences
- Kristina Ballard, Staff Council President, Communications Specialist III, Texas A&M University Engineering
- Kathleen Gibson, Chair of Trustees, Texas A&M Foundation
- Greg Hartman, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Texas A&M Health
- Yava Jones-Hall, Associate Professor, Veterinary Pathobiology, Director of the Core Histology Laborator
- John Junkins, Distinguished Professor and Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair of Aerospace Engineering, Regents Professor; Director, Hagler Institute for Advanced Study
- Jack Lafield, Board of Trustees, 12th Man Foundation
- Arvind Mahajan, Associate Dean, Mays Business School; Regents Professor; Presidential Professor for Teaching Excellence; Piper Professor; Lamar Savings Professor of Finance
- Cathy Mann, Chair, Board of Directors, Association of Former Students
- Eric Mendoza, TAMU Student Body President, Mays Business School
- Roderic Pettigrew, Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Health, Executive Dean for Engineering Medicine
- Joe Ramirez, Brigadier General, (Ret.), Commandant, Corps of Cadets
- John Stallone, Professor, Vascular Physiology and Pharmacology, Faculty Senate Speaker
- Jorge Vanegas, Dean, College of Architecture, Professor of Architecture
- Karen Wooley, Distinguished Professor, Chemistry; W.T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Chair; Professor of Chemical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering; Director, Laboratory for Synthetic-Biologic Interactions
Aggie Band marches on Kyle Field
