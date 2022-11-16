Texas A&M looks to fill former Macy's store with esports facility

The Texas A&M esports team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the university is negotiating a lease with the city of College Station for a Texas A&M esports facility to be leased at Post Oak Mall.

The former Macy’s department store at Post Oak Mall is the location that could potentially hold the facility, according to the tweet.

“About [two] months ago, President [M. Katherine] Banks said that Esports was in the University's future ... Tonight, during a meeting, she announced that the University is negotiating a lease with the City of College Station for the location of ... the Texas A&M Esports Facility,” Texas A&M Esports tweeted. “The location under negotiation is in Post Oak Mall. This is a huge milestone for AME, and we could not have done it without every member's support, past and present. You are the reason we have made this dream a reality. Thank you for loving video games as much as we do.”

In an email to The Eagle, Greg Hartman, COO of TAMU and senior vice president, said:

“Texas A&M is excited to be working with the City of College Station on possibilities involving Esports, which is increasingly popular in Aggieland,” he said. “No lease has been signed yet since Texas A&M just recently asked the city of College Station to draft a letter of intent for space at Post Oak Mall. This is just the first step of a long process. The letter of intent will outline the specifics of the proposed future lease.”

During an Aug. 25 meeting, College Station City Council members approved a $7.3 million contract to purchase the former Macy’s department store property at Post Oak Mall to activate and repurpose the property to be a catalyst for redevelopment, according to Natalie Ruiz, the city’s director of economic development.

College Station City Manager Bryan Woods said in a statement Wednesday:

"We have been involved in discussions with A&M about the potential for this project to be at Post Oak Mall as part of that area’s overall redevelopment,” he said. “We think it’s an exciting concept for A&M, College Station and the Brazos Valley."

According to Colin Killian, College Station public communications manager, at this time the city council has not set a date to invite public comment in a posted meeting.