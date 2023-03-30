The topic of teacher shortages took center stage Wednesday night at a panel discussion hosted by the Texas A&M School of Education and Human Development.

Texas A&M professor Cheryl Craig moderated an event with speakers Marilyn Cochran-Smith, Cawthorne professor of teacher education for urban schools at Boston College, and Gloria Ladson-Billings, fellow of the Hagler Institute for advanced study at Texas A&M, as they shared their perspectives on navigating K-12 education at The Zone Club at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus.

“Our school has been committed to preparing educators and administrative leaders of tomorrow both here in Texas and around the U.S.,” Michael A. de Miranda, dean of the SEHD, said. “As part of our commitment, we want to lead the conversation in a crucial topic for students, parents, teachers and administrators everywhere, and that topic is the professional preparation of teachers.”

Ladson-Billings used analogies to demonstrate that teacher education is looking at two divergent futures.

The first is a pessimistic perspective, wherein the teaching profession would take on a similar outlook to computer programing where employees are not required to have college degrees but can still earn a nice paycheck.

“Teacher education could go that route of, 'you don’t need it; we’ll make it work or we’ll fix it in the workplace,'” she said. “Or, the more optimistic view would be going the direction of nursing.”

From this perspective, teacher education could require a master’s degree, which might result in an improved status or recognition for the profession, similar to that of nursing.

Ladson-Billings asked a rhetorical question of why someone would pay to attend a larger institution to receive the same certification being offered through a cheaper, smaller program?

“Why would people who have, particularly first-generation people who’ve worked so hard to get into college … follow a career path that won’t benefit them financially?” Ladson-Billings said.

To ensure universities and larger programs continue to have a future in teacher education, Cochran-Smith said they must keep an open mind about alternative teacher certification routes such as programs offering minimal preparation before placing teacher candidates in the classroom as well as improve their recruitment efforts and transform the cultures of teacher education programs and universities.

“To me, the challenge here is not to have blanket acceptance or rejection of any of these new directions we have in teacher education, but to try to figure out how are there things in the university that we can learn from any of these alternate, new approaches,” Cochran-Smith said.

On the topic of teacher shortage, retention and preparation, Cochran-Smith offered three questions to determine where the U.S. stands: 1) Do we have a teacher shortage problem? 2) If we do, what kind of problem is it? 3) What can we do about it?

Answering the first question is complex for three reasons, she said. Not all states are required to collect this information; there is not a universal definition of “shortage,” and teacher shortages have to do with local labor markets because teacher label markets are not national, meaning teachers are not interchangeable (for example, a first grade reading teacher cannot fill an opening for an advanced placement biology teacher position).

“All of this means that teacher shortages are uneven; they vary by geographic location, they vary by subject, by grade level and even within a particular state,” Cochran-Smith said.

However, from her perspective she said there is enough evidence to prove that the U.S. is experiencing a teacher shortage. As of August 2022, there were approximately 36,000 vacant teaching positions with around 163,000 positions filled by unqualified people such as National Guard troops or those certified in one subject teaching another subject and still others who received an emergency certification.

“Nearly every state this past year had unfilled positions in certain areas, and almost every state reported that they had a shortage or shortages,” Cochran-Smith said.

Common shortage areas included special education, all of the STEM areas and bilingual education.

“The most important fact, I think, is that just like with other disparities, teacher shortages hit the hardest on schools that are in low-income areas or that are in areas of high poverty that have large numbers of minorities or marginalized students, especially in urban and rural areas,” she said.

Teacher shortages have resulted in a supply and retention problem, Cochran-Smith said, with the teacher pipeline decreasing by around 30% in the last 10 years.

Specifically, there are low numbers of people of color enrolling in teacher education with more teacher candidates of color leaving the profession than white teachers, she said. Nearly 50% percent of students in U.S. public schools are students of color, while 81% of public school teachers are white.

On the supply side, Ladson-Billings added that historically black colleges and universities once recruited the most teachers but are now being restricted by race standards and alternative certification methods.

“Some people have said if the retention levels continue, coupled with the small numbers of people entering teaching, we will have critical teacher shortages for decades to come,” Cochran-Smith said.

What can be done?

Cochran-Smith said improvements need to be made in working conditions, resources, support, workload, pay and status of the teaching profession.

“One really important thing is, most of the research suggests, people don’t leave teaching primarily because of the pay; pay matters, but that’s not the primary reason,” she said. “People leave teaching because they can’t succeed with the students they’re working with; they don’t feel that they can meet their students’ needs."

Working conditions in the teaching profession are weighing heavily on teacher education, Ladson-Billings said.

“The way I am treated as a professional where I am told exactly what to say and exactly what page I’m supposed to be on a particular day where there’s no opportunity for the sort of pedagogy creativity that we are pushing at the preparation level,” she said.

Ladson-Billings added that teachers must open their minds to new forms of education, including bringing outside resources and ideas such as those offered at boys and girls clubs into the classroom.

"We have real serious work I think that is recognizing teachers as professionals ... who know how to build relationships, know how to work with communities, know how to build on a student's resources, act as knowledge generators, act as agents of change," Cochran-Smith added.