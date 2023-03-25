The launch of the Texas A&M Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education within the School of Education and Human Development has opened the door for expanded research and solutions in the early childhood sector, according to a recent press release.

“The mission of our institute is to engage in rigorous research that generates solutions to the complex challenges facing early childhood today,” said Hope Gerde, professor in SEHD and director of the institute.

In addition, the institute will create a space for multidisciplinary research teams of faculty from across campus and across the A&M system, including education, psychology, nutrition, health, agriculture and policy to collaborate and focus on those challenges from multiple perspectives, Gerde said.

“We’re really trying to create the most comprehensive institute with faculty, students, centers, clinics across the campus and the state so that we can lead rigorous research that informs the change of those systems within the program with the ultimate goal of transforming the lives of young children and their families across Texas and beyond,” she said.

Partnering with practitioners across the state to understand the issues facing them and identifying what questions need to be answered is a primary goal for Gerde. Additionally, she said engaging in research alongside these partners will help generate effective and practical for educators, health providers and families.

“Our research doesn’t have any impact unless we can get it to those practitioners and families in the field in ways that they can actually use them,” she said in regard to the institute’s partnership with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to ensure its research is widely shared through in-person and multimedia approaches.

In addition to partnering with other Texas A&M institutions, centers in the SEHD and the College of Arts and Sciences, Gerde said undergraduate and graduate students will have the opportunity to participate in the research and be mentored by the Texas A&M Becky Gates Children’s Center to put that research into action. The Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center is also in negotiations with the university to further expand these efforts, a press release said.

Outside the K-12 education system, Gerde said various systems — from cognitive and physical health development to aesthetics and social/emotional development — are working together to garner a healthy childhood development, so this institute will bring them into one space for that purpose.

“Creating programming, creating opportunities for learning for health and well-being within the community outside of schools is essential,” she said. “We want to ensure that when children and families are ready to go to kindergarten, those schools are ready for them.”

Julie Thompson is an assistant professor of special education within the SEHD who said her vision for her role within the institute is to ensure that children with disabilities are considered and included. She added that the Texas A&M College of Architecture built the outdoor learning center for the Becky Gates Children's Center, so the institute will be playing a role in establishing the massive infrastructure that is needed to make accessibility and family-friendly opportunities available throughout the community.

“We have huge needs post-pandemic,” Thompson said. “Our children are coming having been outside of the school realm, outside of a structured environment, and now really is the time for us to do our best to bring together all of this expertise.”

Marc Goodrich, assistant professor in the teaching, learning and culture department within the SEHD, said his area of expertise and interest is in supporting multilingual children and families, so the institute will allow him and his colleagues to further support monolingual and bilingual children, as well as children whose families do not speak English at home.

“How can we ensure that their children are getting the same kinds of social supports that they need in early childhood programs, they’re getting the same types of academic supports that they need so they’re also ready for kindergarten and don’t fall behind other students just because of a language barrier?” Goodrich said.

He added that integrating the research and training into undergraduate coursework and training graduate students is essential to establishing leaders and scholars in the field.

“My role is to figure out how we can build our programs at the university but then also build partnerships with community agencies that help support multilingual children and their families,” Goodrich said.

Direct partnerships will be the first to hear about these findings, and the Bush School of Government and Public Service will allow the institute to establish the policies necessary to put them into practice, Goodrich said. If there needs to be a new model or if funding is needed, then that would need to happen at the state policy level.

“We need to work with policy experts and policy researchers who can connect with legislators and make these changes happen at a systemic level that ensures that the funding is available for these programs and the certification programs are available that are required,” Goodrich said.

This is one of many reasons why Goodrich said the institute’s collaboration with outside partners is necessary to embed the research and make it available to communities.

If interested in children’s programming, contact the Becky Gates Children’s Center at (979) 458-5437. If interested in collaborating, partnering with the institute or its outreach initiatives, contact Gerde via email at hgerde@tamu.edu.

For more information on the Texas A&M Institute for Early Childhood Development & Education, go to education.tamu.edu/early-childhood-institute/.