Texas A&M launches COVID-19 dashboard; reports 358 positive tests Aug. 16-22

The Texas A&M University community is seeing an increasing number of COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the school’s newly launched dashboard.
A&M had 358 positive COVID-19 tests among students, faculty and staff for the week of Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. The first day of class was Aug. 19. Many students began moving back to the Bryan-College Station area early in the month. The dashboard reflects information related to the College Station campus specifically.
Since Aug. 2, there have been 407 positive COVID-19 cases from A&M students, faculty and staff, according to the dashboard, which was posted Tuesday afternoon. In that span, the university has conducted 3,159 tests and has had a 12.88% positivity rate.
Positivity, as explained in the dashboard, measures the proportion of positive test results out of the total tests collected.
During the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 22, A&M conducted 2,119 tests with a 16.89% positivity rate, according to the dashboard.
Chief Risk, Ethics and Compliance Officer Kevin McGinnis said the numbers are not surprising.
“We have been preparing all summer for the return of students to campus, and we’ve prepared to try to keep them as COVID-safe as possible,” he said.
McGinnis also pointed out that there has recently been a “significant drop” in the number of employee cases.
The dashboard reports information from the COVID-19 self-reporting portal, which faculty, staff and students are required to fill out if they have tested positive for the virus, are waiting to hear back about test results or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.
There are hundreds of "laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19" shown on the dashboard that have been reported to the university through its reporting portal.
It also shows testing information, including the positivity rate, concerning tests processed by the Texas A&M University Student Health Services and at Curative, Inc. Data does not reflect, the dashboard says, testing performed by clinical providers or testing sites outside of A&M.
Director of Student Health Services Dr. Martha Dannenbaum said that the dashboard shows the raw number of tests, not the unique number of individuals who have been tested. This means that the results displayed could include repeats from the same individuals, if people go back to be tested multiple times.
The reported positivity rates also were unsurprising, Dannenbaum said Tuesday. During the summer it was less than 5%, but she also pointed out that the school was testing few people at that time.
Dannenbaum said that some experts believe the positivity rate in the general college-age population across the country is between 1% and 2%. She said she hopes that the new random testing program that A&M implemented in recent days could help determine if that is true locally. For now, Dannenbaum said, A&M will see a higher positivity rate since most people being tested are going in due to symptoms or because they have been exposed to someone who already tested positive.
About 2,000 people have registered for a test as part of the random testing program, Dannenbaum said. While McGinnis said that there have been some complaints, mainly from parents, about the program, officials are pleased with the level of student participation.
Data collected by A&M is shared with the county, however officials said that the numbers will not always line up, partly due to a difference in the timing for the processes the school and county use to finalize information.
McGinnis said that the cases A&M tracks are “for the most part” a subset of the county, but there are some employees who live in surrounding counties who could be included in the A&M dashboard data but would not be put into the Brazos County figures.
According to an Aug. 18 report in The Eagle, Brazos County will include students who are tested anywhere within the county in their usual updates, but students will only be identified by their age demographic, not specifically by their student status. County officials were not immediately available for comment late on Tuesday afternoon when the dashboard was launched to discuss the subject further.
Texas A&M’s dashboard will be updated every Monday. McGinnis said there are efforts being made to have the site updated more frequently.
In a message to the campus community yesterday, Provost Carol Fierke acknowledged the increasing number of COVID-19 diagnoses and said what A&M is doing to monitor the situation as she sent out the link to the new dashboard.
“We want our Aggie community to be safe,” her email read. “Each one of us can easily help and effectively minimize the spread of infection by wearing face coverings, physical distancing, staying home when sick, quarantining when exposed, assisting with contact tracing, and getting tested. Thank you for doing your part.”
Go to tamu.edu/coronavirus/dashboard to view the data.
Brazos County
On Tuesday, Brazos County health officials reported 43 new cases, bringing the total to 4,433. Of those, health officials said 341 were considered active on Tuesday, an increase of 20 from Monday. Health officials estimated 4,039 people had recovered in Brazos County on Tuesday, 23 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said Tuesday that 39,605 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Monday’s total. Brazos County’s total positivity rate is 11.19.
Nine Brazos County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in the hospital Tuesday, which was three more than Monday’s total. One person was discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy was at 67%, and the intensive care units were at 46% capacity. Those numbers include all patients, not just those with COVID-19.
To date, 53 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Brazos Valley
• Madison County reported 779 cases on Tuesday, with at least 562 of those connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There are 108 active cases; four have died.
• According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Robertson County reported two additional cases Tuesday, bringing the number of cases there to 246. Three have died. There are 18 active cases in Robertson County, officials said.
• Milam County reported 402 COVID-19 cases, an increase of two. Four have died, and 25 cases remain active.
• The DSHS said Burleson County remained at 275 cases, There are 38 active cases.
• Leon County remained at 167 cases. There are 24 active cases; four have died.
• Washington County reported 561 cases, an increase of one since Monday. The DSHS reports 56 active cases and 44 deaths.
• In Grimes County, there are 977 cases, at least 468 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There have been 29 who have died in Grimes County, at least 22 of which are connected to the TDCJ. There are 107 active cases.
Eagle reporter Alex Miller contributed to this report.
Sen. John Cornyn at BV Food Bank
