Texas A&M initiates chapter-wide quarantine for two sororities

Texas A&M University said in a message Thursday it has initiated chapter-wide quarantine and contact tracing for two sororities -- Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta -- for those who live in the sorority houses or elsewhere and were exposed to COVID-19.
A&M said its protocols were in guidance and consultation with the Brazos County Health District. A spokesperson from the Brazos County Health District said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's Alternate Health Authority, spoke with A&M officials Thursday morning and recommended the chapter-wide quarantine of the sororities with members exposed to COVID-19.
A&M said it is aware of the two sororities whose activities and members were experiencing exposure to COVID-19. At least 10 students in four sororities tested positive for COVID-19 following last week's recruitment events, according to a report from The Battalion. The report said two Kappa Kappa Gamma members and one Delta Delta Delta member had tested positive for COVID-19.
A&M President Michael K. Young warned students of what could come in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday after images and videos surfaced on social media this past week of students on and off campus gathering in large groups while not social distancing or wearing face coverings.
"We simply will not be able to stick with in-person classes, if we're reckless and dismissive," Young said. "We're all in this together and if we're not in this together, not physically distancing, not wearing face coverings, then we may be headed back to all online classes."
Young said in the video that about 76% of A&M students have returned for in-person classes with the remainder of students fully online for the semester.
An A&M spokesperson said Thursday that A&M will be posting a weekly report of self-reported COVID-19 cases from students, faculty and staff as soon as possible.
