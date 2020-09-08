Texas A&M identifies third COVID-19 cluster in Corps of Cadets’ Squadron-17

Texas A&M University has reported a third COVID-19 cluster, this one among members of the Corps of Cadets’ Squadron-17 who live on-campus in Leonard Hall.
The cluster was reported by A&M through the Clery Act on Sept. 2 and all members of Squadron-17 are being required to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. It was unclear Tuesday how many students have tested positive in the cluster or how many are quarantining.
No cadets from Squadron-17 remained in their dorm after the cluster was identified and all were temporarily moved out, according to an A&M spokesperson.
Students living on campus who test positive for COVID-19 have the option to go home or to an off-campus location, or be moved into self-isolation on campus, which is a temporary designated room set aside for students who have tested positive for the virus.
Other Corps members who tested negative in Squadron-17 were either moved to an on-campus quarantine quarters or to an off-campus home and are not to be interacting with other units, participating in activities or going to class in person until cleared by contact tracers, according to an A&M spokesperson. Under A&M’s policy, those who received a negative test result but were in close contact with someone who tested positive must still quarantine for 14 days from the time of close contact.
This is the third reported cluster at A&M. The university reported clusters and initiated chapter-wide quarantines for sororities Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma on Aug. 20.
For the week ending Sept. 5, A&M reported 209 positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 1,829 tests. Since Aug. 2, A&M has reported 956 positive COVID-19 tests after administering a total of 8,359 tests.
Brazos County health officials reported 83 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and said 82% of the new cases reported Tuesday are people between the ages of 18 and 24.
