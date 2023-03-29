Addressing the current problems facing teacher education, Marilyn Cochran-Smith, Cawthorne professor of teacher education for urban schools at Boston College, delivered a lecture entitled “The ‘Problem’ of Teacher Education: Tensions and Trends” on Wednesday at The Zone Club at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus.

“The problem in question today is the challenge of providing each of our nation’s youth with an ample supply of teachers who are caring, confident and capable to educate each and every one of them to their fullest potential,” said Michael A. de Miranda, dean of the Texas A&M School of Education and Human Development, which sponsored the lecture.

Cochran-Smith, author and former president of the American Educational Research Association, began by posing three questions, noting that she would be taking a mainstream, rather than comprehensive approach, and inclusive of all teacher education constructions. The first question asked how the problem of teacher education has historically been constructed in the U.S. over the last century, leading to her outline of four dominant constructions regarding the teacher education problem.

“Teacher education has a curriculum problem, teacher education has a training problem, has a learning problem and has a policy problem,” she said.

Curriculum

From around the 1930s to the 1960s, the problem of teacher education was constructed as a curriculum problem, Cochran-Smith said, because the focus was on how many and what kind of courses or educational experiences teachers should have, including where and how prospective teachers should study.

This highlighted the argument between those who believed the focus should be on the technical side of teaching, or how teachers should teach, rather than honing in on the liberal, intellectual and moral aspects of teacher development.

Training

By the 1960s, almost every state required all teachers to have a college degree and nearly all state teacher colleges had become multi-purpose colleges and eventually regional universities, which resulted in the problem of teacher education being constructed as a training issue, Cochran-Smith said. From around the 1960s to the 1980s, she said teacher effectiveness studies and the teacher competency movement were major trends.

“Researchers were trying to correlate particular observed teacher behaviors with students and their test scores,” Cochran-Smith said, which was described by Nathaniel Gage in his book, “The Scientific Basis of the Art of Teaching.”

Many studies took place at this time to determine how effective teacher training was and how to improve it.

“Of course, there were critiques of the training approach, especially, there was strong criticism of the view that teaching and teacher education were treated as technical transition activities and of the fact that there was little attention to culture, content, difference or the intellectual and relational aspects of teaching and teacher education — things that changed a lot by the 1980s,” Cochran-Smith said.

Learning

The transition from teacher training to teacher learning shifted the emphasis away from what teacher candidates could do to what they knew and how they learned.

The focus? Enhancing teacher quality by building a common knowledge that would professionalize teacher education.

“With teacher education constructed as a learning problem, there was also a lot of attention to teacher candidate’s dispositions, beliefs, attitudes and values,” Cochran-Smith said.

The reaction? Critiques claiming there was too much emphasis on attitudes and values and not enough on practice.

Policy

“By the late 1990s, teacher education was being constructed by what I call a policy problem and market-based reform was central,” Cochran-Smith said. “Based on the assumption that teacher quality determined a nation’s capacity to teach, the goal of teacher education as a policy problem was to identify which of the broad aspects of teacher education that could be controlled and manipulated by policymakers.”

The results were two policy tools: deregulation and accountability.

By the end of the 2010s, Cochran-Smith said all but two U.S. states allowed alternate routes into teaching, and intensified accountability created things such as teacher education report cards to grade programs nationwide.

Polarization of America

Once the 2020s hit, American society had become dramatically polarized politically, ideologically and in the everyday social climate, Cochran-Smith said. And by 2020, the field of teacher preparation was fragmented with teacher shortages looming overhead.

“In some ways, the extraordinarily complex context in which teacher education is located now in the early 2020s is unique; educationally, socially and politically,” she said. “In other ways, it reflects a continuation of many persistent questions about the problem of teacher education and many long-term patterns of inequity and inequality in education and in society.”

Justice and equity

This brought Cochran-Smith to her second question regarding teacher education problems: “If justice and equity are our objectives, how should we be constructing the problem of teacher education for the 2020s?”

“Despite increases in program and policy attention to justice and equity over the last two decades, inequity continues to be a major problem in teacher preparation programs, in schools and in terms of the larger social context in which they are embedded,” Cochran-Smith said.

She then outlined the difference between “thin equity,” or the assumption that lack of access to teacher quality is the major cause and the major cure for educational inequality, and “strong equity,” or the assumption that lack of access to teacher quality is one among many causes of educational inequity, which is produced and reproduced by larger, long-standing educational and societal inequalities. This means that the solution to inequity involves many multi-dimensional changes in access, systems and structures in education and in many other areas.

“With thin equity, teacher quality is defined, primarily, in terms of student achievement,” Cochran-Smith said of thin equity’s one-dimensionality. “It’s assumed that all teachers need to know pretty much the same things and there’s little attention to the cultures of schools and the collective work of teachers among school communities.”

In addition to student achievement, strong equity measures a teacher’s capacity to form relationships with students and families that foster well-being, social and emotional development, self-advocacy and social skills to gauge teacher quality. Additionally, strong equity assumes that those most affected by inequity have not had a voice in deciding what is valued in schools, she said.

This led Cochran-Smith and her colleagues to four dimensions established by strong equity: the socioeconomic dimension of redistribution, the political dimension of representation, the cultural dimension of recognition and the discursive dimension of reframing.

“All of this means that constructing teacher education has a strong equity problem; it’s not simply stating that equity is a goal, but also baking equity into all of the aspects of practice and policy in our everyday lives,” Cochran-Smith said.

To answer her third question of what strong equity-centered teacher education looks like, Cochran-Smith gave numerous examples of how education programs around the U.S. and the world are working to weave equity into their work rather than identifying it as another box to check off.

“Here I note that although teacher education work that’s centered in strong equity is increasing, this kind of work has definitely not been the norm, even if the language of equity and justice has been used, even if on the surface projects seem to aim for equity,” she said.

Following Cochran-Smith’s lecture, Joanne Olsen, professor of science education at Texas A&M, said she has cited Cochran-Smith’s work for decades. While she said Cochran-Smith’s lecture will not fix everything because no one thing will, Olsen said the responsibility now lies on those in attendance to work with the challenges presented to discover what equity and justice look like in their field to modify teacher education programs and better serve their students.

“I think it’s an added perspective on what we’ve been trying to do around equity and justice on teacher education,” Olsen said. “They [teacher candidates] have to have people skills; they have to have knowledge; they have to have an understanding of the communities and the students that they’re going to serve, and they have to do so by bringing all of these pieces together at the same time, so teacher education is a very, very difficult challenge and then you add to that the policies, the external entities over what teachers do that it makes this a really challenging area to be working in and to prepare teachers to succeed in.”

