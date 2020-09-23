Texas A&M hires search firm to find next president

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M has hired the search firm Isaacson, Miller to find its next president, the university announced Wednesday.

“Finding new leadership for Texas A&M University is my top priority,” said John Sharp, the A&M System chancellor, in a statement. “Texas A&M is an exceptional place. Texas A&M demands exceptional leadership.

“Texas A&M needs someone who understands the importance of maintaining the unique culture and traditions that make Aggies so successful after earning their degrees."

Current A&M President Michael K. Young announced earlier this month he will be retiring at the end of May. Young will transition to teaching at A&M and will become the first director of the Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service. Sharp said he plans to have a new president hired before Young's retirement.

Isaacson, Miller is the largest higher education executive search firm in the country. The firm has appointed John Isaacon, chair of the board, and partner David Bellshaw to lead the search.