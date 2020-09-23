Texas A&M hires search firm to find next president

Texas A&M has hired the search firm Isaacson, Miller to find its next president, the university announced Wednesday.
“Finding new leadership for Texas A&M University is my top priority,” said John Sharp, the A&M System chancellor, in a statement. “Texas A&M is an exceptional place. Texas A&M demands exceptional leadership.
“Texas A&M needs someone who understands the importance of maintaining the unique culture and traditions that make Aggies so successful after earning their degrees."
Current A&M President Michael K. Young announced earlier this month he will be retiring at the end of May. Young will transition to teaching at A&M and will become the first director of the Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs at the George H.W. Bush School of Government and Public Service. Sharp said he plans to have a new president hired before Young's retirement.
Isaacson, Miller is the largest higher education executive search firm in the country. The firm has appointed John Isaacon, chair of the board, and partner David Bellshaw to lead the search.
Isaacson, Miller was one of two search firms used by A&M to hire Young back in 2015.
“Isaacson, Miller has an outstanding reputation for finding leadership at large and prestigious universities,” Sharp said. “They also excel at attracting candidates from outside the Ivory Tower, from industry, the military, the financial world and from government.”
A&M formed its own 17-person search committee after Young's retirement announcement and the group will now meet with Isaacson, Miller. The search committee will not only meet with key leaders of the university, but hold open forums for faculty, staff and students to allow the search firm to hear from members of the A&M community during the search, according to a release.
Isaacson, Miller will spend several weeks identifying candidates to bring before A&M's search committee for consideration, according to a release. The search committee will recommend a minimum of three candidates to Sharp, who will recommend one of them to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!