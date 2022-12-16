Texas A&M graduation brings hope for the future

Theron McAdoo was one of 5,428 fall graduates on the doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s level to receive their diploma from Texas A&M University on Friday and Saturday.

McAdoo, who received a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering during Friday afternoon’s commencement, addressed his fellow graduates with a speech about the importance of following their true passions in life. During the summer of his junior and senior year at Texas A&M, McAdoo said he interned for a power management company and was inspired by an idea while reading during his lunch break.

“The idea was this: ‘Don’t do what you think the world needs you to do, figure out what makes you come alive and do that because what the world needs is people who have come alive,’” McAdoo said.

He then looked around at his air-conditioned office and down at his button-up shirt and peanut putter jelly sandwich in a plastic bag and realized he wanted more out of his career and life. After this pivotal moment, McAdoo said he reorganized his post-graduate plans to focus on what makes him feel alive and informed his peers that it is OK for them to do so as well.

“If you’re doing what makes you feel alive, then you’re going to put your heart into your work, and you’re going to put your soul and your time and your energy into it, and when things get hard and you face a brick wall, you’re going to find a way to run right through it,” he said. “Why? Because you’re doing something that you love.”

Recognizing that he was speaking to a group of people who were about to graduate with degrees in specific fields, McAdoo said he views an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M as the world’s greatest safety net, meaning if someone follows their dreams and it does not work out, they will always have their fellow Aggies to lean on.

“Aggies are meant to be the ones driving innovation; Aggies are meant to help enable other people to achieve great things,” McAdoo said. “Texas A&M has always been and will always be a university that produces servant leaders, passionate innovators and people who truly make a difference in the world, and now it’s up to all of us to keep it that way.”

As a first-generation Aggie, Haley Edwards, who offered the invocation at Friday afternoon’s commencement and received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering, said it was an honor to be chosen to address her fellow graduates. Following the ceremony, she said it was finally starting to feel real.

Aside from her time on the stage, Edwards said the best part of the ceremony was turning her Aggie ring around to show the world, a ceremony led by the Association of Former Students.

“I think that’s more symbolic than getting an empty diploma tube,” Edwards said.

Included in Friday’s commencement was the military commissioning ceremony, wherein 48 cadets were sworn into the U.S. Armed Services.

Bicente Tovar-Marquez, who was commissioned into the U.S. Navy and received his bachelor’s degree in computer science during the ceremony, said it feels great to see his hard work paying off. Following graduation, he will be going directly into the service.

“I will be joining the Navy and hopefully getting to work on computers with them in cyber operations,” Tovar-Marquez said.

These three graduates are prime examples of what M. Katherine Banks, 26th president of Texas A&M, spoke about prior to them walking the stage.

“You’ll soon join a world bigger than this campus; it’s a world full of joys and opportunities but also challenges,” Banks said. “It’s up to you to seize the opportunities, confront the challenges and overcome obstacles that stand in your way.”

Banks encouraged the graduates to continue the Aggie tradition of supporting one another through future stages of life.

“It’s now your turn to represent Texas A&M University in your professions and in your communities,” Banks said. “Infuse the core values of that can-do Aggie spirit in all that you do. Go make your mark in this new chapter of your life; I know you’ll continue to make us proud.”