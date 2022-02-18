Texas A&M graduates to premiere "Juneteenth: The Galveston Story" on Monday

“It’s a huge honor; I can’t believe it right now. I am super excited to get to have this premiered by Texas A&M University and the Office for Diversity,” Addington said.

Collins said Juneteenth played a crucial role in the history of Texas A&M through freed slave Matthew Gaines, who was elected to the Texas State Senate and helped lead to the creation of both Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M universities. On the pedestal of Gaines’ statue on Texas A&M’s campus, it states Gaines was elected to the State Senate just four years after Juneteenth.

“For all of this to be highlighted, in this past year, it’s just amazing to me that it all came together at the same time,” Collins said. “There are so many stories that need to be told and it’s just one of them. We’re going to continue working to share more of our American history and we hope everyone tunes in.”

Though previously celebrated in Texas, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021. That happened after the documentary’s completion, but the filmmakers hope to add a 15-minute segment highlighting the announcement using individuals from the film.