Texas A&M graduates to premiere "Juneteenth: The Galveston Story" on Monday

Months after earning official federal holiday status, Juneteenth will be recognized on film.
Texas A&M University will host a Zoom screening of “Juneteenth: The Galveston Story” from 6-8 p.m. Monday, followed by a panel discussion with producers and A&M graduates Sam Collins and Sam Addington.
On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, federal troops arrived in Galveston to declare freedom to all enslaved people. That day was given the name Juneteenth, a day that America made progress in its attempt toward a more perfect union, Collins said. “Juneteenth: The Galveston Story” seeks to “expand the narrative” and the real history of the day, Collins said.
“The real story has not been known, so we need to tell more of the story. It’s always been an important day, it just didn’t become popular until 2020, unfortunately after the death of George Floyd,” said Collins, a 1993 A&M graduate.
The 45-minute documentary will feature stories from Lawrence Thomas, who had an ancestor present on June 19, 1865; Sharon Baptiste-Gillins, genealogist, historian and family researcher; Eugene Lewis, a retired ISD police chief and early organizer for Juneteenth events in the 1980s; June Collins-Pulliam, a fifth-generation Texan who also had a family member present when the message of freedom came; and David O’Neal, a 27-year Galveston ISD school board member.
Collins, a Galveston native, grew up attending Juneteenth celebrations and has worked to put them on for the past 20 years. While Collins worked on a mural project to highlight Juneteenth in Galveston, he reached out to Texas A&M’s Texas Target Communities Program about the potential of doing a documentary when he was referred to Addington.
“I already kind of heard of Juneteenth, but I didn’t know the full story and so getting the opportunity to make a documentary about Juneteenth was a really cool thing,” said Addington, who graduated from A&M in 2020. “There was so much stuff that had so much power and emotion behind it that I felt like it needed to be heard.”
The project was funded by Collins, with a GoFundMe page created by Addington helping recoup some of the cost and raising money to take it out on the road to film festivals. A third of the profits raised from the film will be distributed to a nonprofit organization, Collins said.
“We would love to get it on Netflix, Amazon Prime or PBS. We would love for someone to pick it up and that may happen or may not happen. If it does happen we will be very excited about it,” Collins said.
Both Addington and Collins said it was a dream to premiere their documentary at Texas A&M.
“It’s a huge honor; I can’t believe it right now. I am super excited to get to have this premiered by Texas A&M University and the Office for Diversity,” Addington said.
Collins said Juneteenth played a crucial role in the history of Texas A&M through freed slave Matthew Gaines, who was elected to the Texas State Senate and helped lead to the creation of both Texas A&M and Prairie View A&M universities. On the pedestal of Gaines’ statue on Texas A&M’s campus, it states Gaines was elected to the State Senate just four years after Juneteenth.
“For all of this to be highlighted, in this past year, it’s just amazing to me that it all came together at the same time,” Collins said. “There are so many stories that need to be told and it’s just one of them. We’re going to continue working to share more of our American history and we hope everyone tunes in.”
Though previously celebrated in Texas, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021. That happened after the documentary’s completion, but the filmmakers hope to add a 15-minute segment highlighting the announcement using individuals from the film.
“Juneteenth as a national holiday is extremely important because it reminds people that America didn’t always have it right, but we are getting better,” Addington said. “The Juneteenth holiday is a celebration of that step in the right direction, toward progress, and I think it’s a solid reminder that we can always progress.”
Addington said he hopes that he can push the documentary out further so more people learn about Juneteenth and the impactful stories of the individuals in the film.
“Anyone that celebrates freedom should celebrate Juneteenth, anything that celebrates becoming a better individual, a better university, or a better country should celebrate what Juneteenth represents because that day helped us to become a better country and a better world,” Collins said.
The webinar can be accessed at the social media handles aggiediversity on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, according to Crystal Carter, Texas A&M’s Office of Diversity communications specialist.