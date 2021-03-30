 Skip to main content
Texas A&M graduate programs ranked high in latest U.S. News & World Report listings
Texas A&M graduate programs ranked high in latest U.S. News & World Report listings

Texas A&M campus

Students walk in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus in College Station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Several Texas A&M graduate programs received high marks in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Graduate School Rankings listings.

A&M’s College of Engineering was ranked No. 11 nationally, and No. 1 in Texas for the first time. Individually, A&M’s petroleum engineering program was ranked No. 2 in the nation, agricultural engineering was ranked No. 3, nuclear engineering program was No. 4 and aerospace engineering came in at No. 9.

“Congratulations to the faculty and leadership in law, business, public affairs and engineering,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, in a release. “Our graduate schools are trending in the right direction.

“It’s especially gratifying to see the College of Engineering climb higher among the nation’s elite. The first day that Vice Chancellor Kathy Banks got here, she had a plan to take engineering to the highest level. She’s now number one in Texas and I suspect she won’t rest until she’s number one in the U.S.”

A&M’s School of Law in Fort Worth moved up to 53rd nationally from last year’s ranking of 60th. The intellectual property program is ranked 7th nationally and the dispute resolution program was tabbed No. 8.

“I could not be more proud of the impactful work that our faculty and staff are doing – or of the incredible caliber of our students here at Texas A&M Law,” said Robert B. Ahdieh, dean of the law school, in a release. “Our unprecedented rise in the U.S. News rankings – and the advances in student quality, educational innovation, bar passage, and post-graduate employment that underlie it – can be credited entirely to them. I look forward to the continued trajectory of success that the coming years will bring to us here in Aggieland North.”

The Bush School of Government and Public Service moved up four spots to No. 28 in the nation. Its nonprofit management program is ranked No. 18, and its local government management program was No. 22.

Mays Business School’s full-time MBA (FTMBA) program improved six spots to No. 38 overall. The Professional MBA (PMBA) program – located at the Houston CityCentre campus for working professionals – was ranked No. 39 overall.

Additionally, the College of Education & Human Development’s educational administration program is No. 15 nationally, the special education program is No. 16 and the curriculum and instruction program is No. 21, and educational psychology program is ranked No. 39.

U.S. News ranks professional school programs each year and the study is released every March.

