Texas A&M graduate programs ranked high in latest U.S. News & World Report listings

Several Texas A&M graduate programs received high marks in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Graduate School Rankings listings.

A&M’s College of Engineering was ranked No. 11 nationally, and No. 1 in Texas for the first time. Individually, A&M’s petroleum engineering program was ranked No. 2 in the nation, agricultural engineering was ranked No. 3, nuclear engineering program was No. 4 and aerospace engineering came in at No. 9.

“Congratulations to the faculty and leadership in law, business, public affairs and engineering,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, in a release. “Our graduate schools are trending in the right direction.

“It’s especially gratifying to see the College of Engineering climb higher among the nation’s elite. The first day that Vice Chancellor Kathy Banks got here, she had a plan to take engineering to the highest level. She’s now number one in Texas and I suspect she won’t rest until she’s number one in the U.S.”

A&M’s School of Law in Fort Worth moved up to 53rd nationally from last year’s ranking of 60th. The intellectual property program is ranked 7th nationally and the dispute resolution program was tabbed No. 8.