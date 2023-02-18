Texas A&M University wasn't Craig Hammack's first college of choice.

Working as a Hollywood visual effects artist wasn't his first career choice, either.

But it's Hammack who will represent Aggieland at the Academy Awards on March 12 after being nominated for an Oscar last month for his work on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Hammack of Plano served as senior visual effects supervisor at Industrial Light & Magic in San Francisco, and oversaw all of the work on the film. He attributed his success partly to everything he learned at Texas A&M.

“I had intended to attend the Air Force Academy, but didn’t quite make it," Hammack said via email. "My brother Davin was already at Texas A&M so that was an easy choice as a backup. My brother was studying engineering, and I knew I didn’t have the discipline to do that.

“Environmental Design was the closest thing A&M had to fine arts or liberal arts, so I chose that. Going through the program I realized I was better at computers than architecture. I had some close friends that had successfully entered the Vizlab the year before me, so I had some exposure to it.”

It was at the Vizlab that Hammack realized it was a “mythical place where really creative people were doing great things with incredible access to the latest computer technology and software.” He said it was the perfect place to continue his work with computers and art.

He was hired to work in the Vizlab and helped people with their demo reels. Afterward, he landed an interview with Industrial Light & Magic at a yearly trade and education show called Siggraph.

“Earlier in the summer I had actually been turned down for an ILM internship, but by the time I got to Siggraph I had a decent demo reel and ILM had some positions they needed to fill,” he said. “A few months later, I was headed to California. I’ve been there ever since.”

Over the course of his career, Hammack said there have been exciting aspects and special experiences to each project he has worked on.

Among the experiences he shared, he shot from the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and received a private tour of the Notre Dame cathedral for his work on “Tomorrowland.” He spent one-on-one time with uberfamous director George Lucas each week for his work on “Redtails,” worked on a NASA launch pad, toured SpaceX and spent a month shooting in Budapest for his work on “Black Widow.”

He says he was fortunate to have done visual effects for "Black Panther" and "Wakanda Forever" and other Marvel projects while developing a great working relationship and friendship with Geoff Bauman, the Marvel VFX Supervisor on the shows.

“We did the first 'Black Panther' together, as well as 'Black Widow,' so it was a natural fit," Hammack said. "ILM had also done the build and shots in the first movie that featured Wakanda, so it made sense that way as well. I had a great experience with Geoff, Marvel and the director, Ryan Coogler, on the first one, so I was very excited to get to revisit the world of Wakanda.”

Hammack said being a visual effect supervisor for the ILM work meant that he had to be on set to help make sure the film is shot in a way that will let them do work in post-production, where he led a team of visual effect artists.

“One of the most memorable things I was able to help with was shooting ground and helicopter plates in a place called 'The Impenetrable Forest' in Uganda,” he recalled. “It was an amazing life experience to see the life in culture there, and very rewarding to be trusted by Geoff, Ryan and Marvel to do that kind of work.”

After being nominated for an Oscar, Hammack said he was initially surprised at the news.

“I had convinced myself that the nomination likely wouldn’t happen, so I had gone to sleep not even thinking about it. The announcement actually happens at 5:30 a.m. California time, so when it happened I was deep in sleep,” he recalled. “Geoff was the first to text, and then the phone started blowing up. It was a great feeling of relief and excitement at the work from the team being recognized that way.

Hammack advised young people and young Aggies, who hope to pursue their dreams and may feel discouraged or think they are unattainable, that “life is long and there are many different ways to be happy.”

“What you want now might not be what makes you happy later, so keep moving forward and look for opportunities to expose yourself to as many things as possible. Don’t get discouraged if something doesn’t go your way,” he said. “Like myself not getting appointed to the Air Force Academy or not getting the ILM internship, if you keep putting in the work, good things will find you.”