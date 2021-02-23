Texas A&M Galveston's Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research saves ‘cold stunned’ sea turtles from wintry waters

Marshall said the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research recovered turtles from Galveston Bay down to East Matagorda Bay and is returning them to the Gulf of Mexico where the water is warmer.

On Monday, the first batch of 25 recovered green sea turtles saved by the Gulf Center were delivered using the Texas A&M University R/V Trident — a 70 foot research vessel.

“The best part is seeing a sea turtle coming into our hospital that’s almost dead, and then caring for it and seeing it come back to life and then releasing it back into the wild,” Marshall said. “There’s nothing like seeing a sea turtle either crawl back into the ocean or be placed in the water off the side of a boat and just swimming away to live its life. It’s a beautiful thing.”

This is the third batch of cold-stunned turtles that the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research has treated at the sea turtle hospital on A&M Galveston’s campus, which opened in December.