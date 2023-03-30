While most college students prepare their spring break party trips a week before their vacation starts, Texas A&M freshmen were instead building shacks to combat homelessness for their annual Shack-a-Thon fundraiser, sponsored by Aggie Habitat and Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.

Since Monday, students of different freshmen leadership organizations have been living in 17 plywood shacks in front of Kyle Field and the Texas A&M Memorial Student Center on campus. The students built and painted the shacks and raised funds to donate to B-CS Habitat.

Nicholas Balbin, Aggie Habitat’s treasurer, said in previous years, the event raised about $10,000 toward Aggie Habitat’s goal of helping fund a local Habitat for Humanity house.

“I hope that the students takeaway during this event is that more needs to be done about substandard housing and homelessness within the Bryan-College Station area,” Balbin said Thursday. “And when you walk by this area it is immediately noticeable, so it brings awareness to the people who are walking by — which is why we have people out here to explain what we are doing and try to raise awareness.”

An average of eight students at a time live in the shack between classes, and freshman Maggie Howe, a member of the Fled Co. student organization and Shack-a-Thon Committee, said students have access to outlets, restrooms and can shower back at their dorms. Though they still have those accessibilities, she acknowledges people who are without homes wouldn’t have it as easy.

“I think sometimes it is hard to realize just how blessed we are to be able to have a place to go sleep every night, and just experiencing a part of it,” Howe said. “We are living in a shack and obviously it is not comparable, but it helps brings awareness to the issue; and being right in front of Kyle Field everybody is passing by and asking what this is, what it is about and we have the chance to explain it to them and raise money for it. It is a really cool opportunity and it has taught me a lot about it and it has been interesting to get to share that with other people.”

Howe said she and her group designed the outside of their shack and started building and painting it the week before spring break, and built it on campus Monday. Some students brought air mattresses, fans, board games, basketballs, TVs and more to enjoy the outside between their classes. Others sat and enjoyed each other’s company.

Freshman Ashley Bender of the Forme Co. Organization, said many people “can’t tell what a situation is like until they are in someone else’s shoes,” and that she was grateful to be a part of the experience.

Freshman Brock Barrington, also of the Forme Co. Organization, said he felt blessed at A&M, and acknowledged that many college students can attend school and still be homeless.

“There are a ton of good resources here, but at the same time being in the shack has made you step back a little bit from the reality that we live in to taking a day in someone else’s shoes," he said. "While we were out here it’s raining, and it can be a little chilly at night which also puts things into perspective.

“I think some people definitely don’t make it through the night, and it is a luxury that we have that we can just walk back to our dorm, but you realize the things you don’t have. There is really nowhere to go to the bathroom when you are homeless, you can’t get a late-night snack, you can’t get a cup of water, so there are a lot of things you realize you don’t have when you are sleeping outside.”

Visitors can view the student-built shacks until Friday.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity or to donate, visit habitatbcs.org/donate.