Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for Texas Arbor Day

In preparation of Texas Arbor Day on Friday, students across the state will be visited by foresters from the Texas A&M Forest Service who will showcase the importance of trees and how to properly plant them.

Greens Prairie Elementary in College Station is one of the 90 schools participating, and Leighton Chachere, communications specialist for Texas A&M Forest Service, said she can’t wait to teach students about trees.

“I hope that the kids really just learn to love the trees and nature around them,” she said. “I think our goal is that we want kids to want to plant trees. One thing I hope they come away with is that spending time outside in nature and appreciating it is not only good for our environment, but for their health.”

Chachere said their theme for this year’s Texas Arbor Day is It Takes All Kinds, which emphasizes the value of diversity throughout types of trees, ecosystems and humans.

“We celebrate Texas Arbor Day every year and in the past we have done different ceremonies in town and across the state,” she said. “This year’s goal was to really expand the reach of Texas Arbor Day [and] our immediate thought is how do you do that? Well you do that with kids by getting them excited to participate in something and learn about something and to celebrate trees and nature.”

In order to make their dream come true, Chachere said they encouraged schools to sign up to have a forester visit their classrooms for a tree planting demonstration on Texas Arbor Day.

“Along with this we have also given a thousand seedlings away to schools and organizations,” she said. “We are also helping our Trees to the USA, which is a designation by the Arbor Day Foundation, and helping those cities continue to celebrate with our Texas Arbor Day celebrations and traditions depending on the town.”

While the event is closed to the public, Chachere said she is excited for students to learn about the basics of trees and why they are important.

“A lot of people when they think about trees they think of lumber, housing and toilet paper; which are all amazing things that we get from trees,” she said. “But there are so many health benefits and other benefits that trees provide us like cleaning the air that we breathe, cleaning the water that we drink, providing habitat for wildlife and sustaining the soil.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, Arbor Day celebrates planting and nurturing trees, and all the ways trees enrich people’s lives and stabilize the environment.

“While the purpose of Arbor Day lies in the future, it has an interesting history to earn a spot on the calendar. Historians trace Arbor Day’s origins back to the fifth century when Swiss villagers gathered to plant groves of oak trees. Adults turned the event into a festival and children were given treats as a reward for their help planting trees,” the website states. “Arbor Day first appeared in the United States in 1872. J. Sterling Morton is credited with guiding this country’s first Arbor Day resolution through the Nebraska state legislature that year. Residents of the Great Plains recognized how much trees could do for them, and they enthusiastically embraced Morton’s vision.”

President Theodore Roosevelt was a strong supporter of Arbor Day; in the early 20th century, the nation’s forests were being exhausted by cut-out-and-get-out timber harvesting, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. In Texas, Arbor Day first appeared in Temple on Feb. 22, 1889.

“The science of forest management was emerging, and the government was moving to suppress wildfire and plant trees. President Roosevelt sent a letter to the children of the United States in which he wrote, ‘A people without children would face a hopeless future; a country without trees is almost as hopeless,’” the website states. “In Texas, Arbor Day first appeared in Temple on Feb. 22, 1889. W. Goodrich Jones led the citizens of Temple in a mass meeting to call for a tree planting campaign along the streets of the city. One year later, the first statewide observance of Arbor Day was held in Austin. Through the efforts of Senator George Tyler of Belton, Feb. 22 was set aside by law as Arbor Day to encourage the planting of trees in the state.

“After the original Texas Arbor Day law expired, the state continued to observe Arbor Day by proclamation of the governor, usually on George Washington’s birthday. In 1949, the state legislature adopted a resolution designating the third Friday in January as Texas Arbor Day. In 1989 the legislature passed a resolution moving Texas Arbor Day to the last Friday in April to align with the traditionally observed national Arbor Day. Today, the official Texas Arbor Day is held on the first Friday in November, but thanks to the diversity of this state, Arbor Day can be celebrated in Texas communities anytime throughout the fall and winter planting season.”

For more information about Texas Arbor Day, visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/arborday.