Texas A&M Forest Service plants tree for Greens Prairie Elementary second graders

Second grade students at Greens Prairie Elementary were not the only ones blooming Friday morning.

Following a presentation from the Texas A&M Forest Service, second graders had the opportunity to witness their very own American sycamore tree being planted on school grounds.

To celebrate Texas Arbor Day, the A&M Forest Service sent more than 90 foresters to 50 schools across the state to educate students about the importance of trees, including how to plant and take care of them. Greens Prairie Elementary was one of the 50.

With the theme "It Takes All Kinds," program specialists Ian Scadden and Amber Creppon led an interactive discussion about all things trees.

Scadden began with a presentation about the history of Texas Arbor Day, why Texans celebrate the holiday in November and why trees are worth celebrating. Celebrating Texas Arbor Day in November originated from the idea that young trees need time to develop their root systems and support structures to survive the extreme levels of heat during Texas summers; thus, planting the trees in November gives them ample time to do so, he said.

Creppon discussed the relationship and similarities between people and trees before she and Scadden dove into what helps trees survive, their parts and their life cycle. To demonstrate the parts of a tree, Scadden selected two students to dress up second grade teacher Jessica McMurray like a tree, much to the students’ excitement.

Following the presentation, the second graders were led outside to watch the foresters plant the school’s American sycamore tree. After Scadden and Creppon planted the tree, McMurray relayed her gratitude toward the Texas A&M Forest Service for visiting the school.

“I’m just very grateful that they were able come out here today and share what Texas Arbor Day is with my students,” she said. “This is an invaluable lesson that they are going to remember forever.”

McMurray said she has been teaching her class about the environment and enjoyed having the foresters share what these lessons look like in real life.

“I can stand in the classroom all day and tell them all these things, but once they see it and hear it from the experts, it has a whole new meaning and is more in-depth for them,” she said.

Regarding the tree that was just planted, McMurray said her students are eager to begin watering and taking care of it.

That includes Callie Cotton, who was bursting at the seams to water the school’s newest addition, stating that she intends to water all of her trees at home as well.

“We came out because we are dedicated to spreading the good word of trees, if you will. Sharing what we know about the forest, sharing our passion for it, our love for it and trying to help the next generation to understand the importance of natural resources,” Scadden said. “It’s always best to start them as early as you can so that they can learn that appreciation or develop that appreciation.”

This marked the first year the Texas A&M Forest Service hosted the event across the state, and Service Communications Specialist Leighton Chachere said it was a hit.

“All of our presentations across the board started at 9 a.m., so they’re done now, and I haven’t heard anything but great news from our field staff,” she said. “I’m just really excited that we were able to spread the news of Texas Arbor Day and really just kind of educate kids across Texas and get them excited about this holiday today.”

For more information about Texas Arbor Day, visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/arborday.