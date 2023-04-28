For their senior capstone project, senior Mohammad Shihab and his group of fellow electrical engineering majors were tasked with creating a smart chess board that was displayed alongside 277 engineering capstone design teams Friday at the 2023 Texas A&M Engineering Project Showcase at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex.

“With chess comes tradition, and nobody knows more about tradition than us Texas A&M Aggies,” Shihab said. “What the smart chess board allows for players to do is to still be able to play with traditional pieces all the while still reaping the benefit of playing against anyone anywhere in the world on a virtual web app.”

Once the in-person player moves their piece, a camera underneath the board will move to where the player placed the piece and update the virtual player on the web application. From there, the virtual player will make a move on their device (through the application) and an electromagnet will move to the corresponding piece, pick it up, take it where it needs to be and return home for the in-person player to make the next move.

As they demonstrated how their board works, the bond Shihab and his teammates — Grayson Greinke, Dan Ho and Swade Ridgway — formed throughout this year-long project was evident.

At the beginning of the fall semester, the team was grouped together and assigned the project. They each then took on different subsystems to make the project whole. As they worked to piece each of their parts together, Shihab said a few errors were found that they had to work through.

“Individually, we got our things going, but when it came to actually putting everything together and integrating, we found a lot of issues and things that weren’t compatible, so there were a lot of compromises that had to be made,” he said. “What it came down to was brainstorming, throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks.”

A similar story occurred for senior Clara Fulsaas and her team of materials science engineering majors who created wind chimes with tone to temperature response, or a wind chime that plays different notes when the temperature is hot or cold.

In doing so, they were tasked with incorporating shape memory alloy wire into the middle of the wind chime that would raise and lower the flapper that hits the bells depending on the temperature. When it is hot, the spring contracts and rises up to hit the bells with higher notes and uncoils, or pulls the spring down, when it is cooler to hit lower notes.

While their project started with smaller bells and longer strings holding them, the final product used larger bells placed closer together on the wind chime. They brought three of their trial models — including their final project — to the showcase to demonstrate their progression throughout the year.

“Each of them just shows how we’ve improved on our designs as we went for it,” Fulsaas said.

During the showcase, students competed for multiple awards ranging from $250 to $2,500 for over $16,000 total.

Projects were judged by industry professionals, and the awards were categorized by the teams’ majors. Five projects also were recognized for being the top entries in the following industry sectors: energy/health, infrastructure, manufacturing and national security.

An overall showcase capstone award of $2,500 was presented to the Formula SAE Internal Combustion team.

“If you had not considered where engineering is out there, I can tell you it is everywhere,” Shayla Rivera, director of ENGR[x] and professor of practice, who served as the award ceremony’s emcee.

During the ceremony, Harry Hogan, senior associate for academic affairs and professor of mechanical engineering, thanked the students and those that made the showcase possible.

“We have companies and individuals and entities that have contributed generously financially, as well as time and talent to make this event possible,” Hogan said. “I also want to thank and congratulate all of the students for the hard work that you’ve put in.”