“The unemployment rate has actually plateaued a bit or even ticked up a bit in a point or so in the last half year or last quarter of a year. If you take a long perspective, these unemployment rates are still quite low from 2008 all the way up to 2016 or so, and our unemployment rate was higher than this,” he said. “Our unemployment rate is still low, but it is no longer declining, if anything, it is either flat or gradually climbing and that reflected in our business cycle index. I think the economy has improved tremendously and recovered from COVID, and now we are just sort of moving along a plateau.”