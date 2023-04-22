Texas A&M’s Private Enterprise Research Center released the April 2023 edition Economic Indicators report Thursday, and a researcher discussed unemployment and where the Bryan-College Station area currently factors into that.
Dennis Jansen, PERC’s executive director, said he is optimistic for this month’s index as it pertains to unemployment.
“The unemployment rate has actually plateaued a bit or even ticked up a bit in a point or so in the last half year or last quarter of a year. If you take a long perspective, these unemployment rates are still quite low from 2008 all the way up to 2016 or so, and our unemployment rate was higher than this,” he said. “Our unemployment rate is still low, but it is no longer declining, if anything, it is either flat or gradually climbing and that reflected in our business cycle index. I think the economy has improved tremendously and recovered from COVID, and now we are just sort of moving along a plateau.”
According to PERC, the Business-Cycle Index decreased 0.3% from January 2023 to February 2023. The local unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in February 2023 compared to 3.2% in January. February’s local nonfarm employment decreased by 0.1% from January 2023. Inflation-adjusted taxable sales were up by 1% from January 2023 to February 2023. Local nonfarm employment in February 2023 was 8.5% higher than in the pre-pandemic month of February 2020, compared to the statewide growth of 6.5% over that same period.
To view the full report, visit brazosvalleyedc.org/data/economic-indicators.