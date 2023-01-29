Texas A&M economists see decline in permitting activity for B-CS

Like Dallas-Fort Worth, which saw a 38% decline in new home construction in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Brazos Valley housing market is slowing down as well, according to economists at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Permits for new homes fell 12% locally in 2022, and new home starts as well as the number of homes 'under construction' are also declining.

Adam Perdue, research economist at Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, said when houses get permitted, almost all of the time they end up starting construction quickly. However, home starts are falling faster than permits.

“Unfortunately we only have good data from the Census at our level, which is the Bryan-College Station metropolitan area, on permitting,” Perdue said. “What we have been seeing across the board is permits have been falling, starts have been falling, and ‘under construction’ has suddenly stopped growing because the builders suffered the same supply constraints that [people] have heard about in the rest of the economy.”

The city of College Station’s planning and development services issued 617 permits for single-family and duplexes in 2022, down 77 permits from 2021, or just over 12%. The city of Bryan’s planning and development services issued 846 single-family detached permits in 2022, down 109 permits from 2021.

Perdue said when housing prices were going up so fast, builders were trying to start a bunch of extra houses to get them finished eventually, but ended up getting held up by supply constraints, he said. In Texas and in the big cities and the country as a whole, there were a lot of extra ‘under construction’ homes because they had a lot of extra time, Perdue said.

“They permitted and started more and it was taking them longer to finish,” he said. “Now that we are on the other side of it, they are starting to complete them and that ‘under construction’ is going down as permits and starts fall across the board.”

Perdue said Brazos County had a lot of extra construction when interest rates declined sharply in 2020 and 2021 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, so the local market is falling from a much higher level than it was at in 2019.

“We saw this boom in permits and that was largely related to rates increasing everybody’s purchasing power, and so more people were able to buy homes,” he said. “Then prices rose because of this extra purchasing power, so that spurred developers to try to build more houses to catch that increase in purchasing power.”

The end of 2022 marked the largest decline in quarterly North Texas home starts since the Great Recession as buyers pulled back due to higher mortgage rates and affordability challenges for Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“Builders began construction of almost 8,000 new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth in the fourth quarter, down 38% from a year ago when they started just over 12,900 homes, according to a new report from Dallas-based housing analyst Residential Strategies,” the article stated.

The third quarter’s decline of 33% from a year earlier was the first decline of more than 30% since the Great Recession, according to Residential Strategies data for Dallas-Fort Worth as stated in the Dallas Morning News report.

Given that permits are declining in B-CS, Perdue said he can’t firmly say that home starts are also declining, however there are similar patterns.

“I don’t have any doubts at all that probably Bryan-College Station is following the same pattern [as Dallas-Fort Worth],” he said. “Interest rates have more than completely reversed, which is what is causing the slow down [in permit sales].”

At the end of 2019, interest rates were hovering around 3.75% to 4%, Perdue said. The lowest they went was just over 2.5%, and now they are sitting at just above 6%, he said.

“When they fell from 2019 to the end of 2021, it increased purchasing power by 20%. Whereas now from 2019 levels we have decreased purchasing power by about the same amount. But purchasing power from the 2021 levels to where we are now has decreased by about 50%,” he said.

For more information and research data about the Bryan-College Station MSA, visit recenter.tamu.edu.