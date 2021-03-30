Texas A&M Board of Regents to consider confirming Banks as president

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents is meeting Wednesday to consider confirming Vice Chancellor and Dean Kathy Banks as the next president of Texas A&M University.

At the beginning of the month, regents named Banks the sole finalist for president of A&M’s flagship campus.

The regents will meet at 4:30 p.m. and the public portion of the telephonic meeting can be heard at tamus.edu/regents/live-streams.

If approved, Banks will assume her new duties June 1.

Currently, Banks is the vice chancellor of Engineering and National Laboratories and dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering.

State law requires that the board wait at least 21 days between naming a finalist and considering final approval.

“This is a tremendous honor,” Banks said in a March 3 press release. “The core values of Texas A&M, its rich traditions, unique culture and commitment to the greater good is the very foundation of this great university and resonates deeply with me. I hope to build upon that framework in our pursuit of preeminence, without losing what makes Texas A&M so special. Texas A&M is one of a kind, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”