Texas A&M astronomers utilized NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to change the scope of how galaxies are studied, after recently finding the universe’s oldest-known organic molecules.

Justin Spilker, assistant professor in the Texas A&M Department of Physics and Astronomy, along with a team of astronomers, has been working since 2017 with the Webb Telescope. As one of the first few users of the telescope since it was placed in Earth’s orbit, the group recently found organic molecules in a galaxy more than 12 billion light years away.

“We were using the telescope basically to look for these really big complicated molecules. You might think of a molecule and think of something like water, H2O, so that has three atoms in it: two hydrogens and [one] oxygen. So it is pretty simple,” Spilker told The Eagle on Friday. “So you can kind of make that Mickey Mouse ear-looking molecule pretty quickly, but we were interested in these much bigger molecules, these organic molecules that have somewhere like 100 or thousands of different atoms in them. There are these really large, almost macroscopic kinds of molecules.”

Those large molecules are experienced on Earth, Spilker said, as they are “one of the nasty parts of smog, soot and smoke.”

“Like all of the people on the East Coast right now, they are probably breathing some of these things as we speak. So they are really not that much fun when we experience them on Earth, but when they are in space they aren’t that big of a deal for us,” he said. “They just kind of form naturally anytime we have large clouds of gas, dust and hydrogen floating out in space. These kind of big molecules can sort of naturally form.”

Astronomers have seen these kinds of molecules in nearby galaxies and inside our own Milky Way, he said; and in their research, they were trying to find molecules from near the beginning of the universe as possible.

“Since it takes time for light to travel to us, the further away something seems to be, the farther back in time we are seeing it,” Spilker said. “This galaxy, we saw when the universe was about one and a half billion years old, which is something like 10% of its current age; on a human scale, it was like an 8-year-old.

“So basically that galaxy gave off this little bit of light 12 billion years ago and it has been traveling to us ever since then, and then some miniscule amount of that light happened to land on the mirror of the Webb Telescope and get recorded by its instruments and that is what we got to use.”

The Webb Telescope is also being used to ascertain what is in the atmosphere around other stars; to find historical evidence of the first stars in the universe and the age of galaxies, Spilker said. Outside of their current findings, A&M’s Astronomy Department has about 12 professors studying and teaching specific areas of astronomy.

“We don’t necessarily have enough people to study every possible area of astronomy with that few people, so we try to focus our efforts on a few key areas,” he said. “One of them is studying the way the galaxies build up, so how do they assemble? How do we go from a very smooth universe that doesn’t really have any galaxies in it to one that is full of things like our Milky Way and a bunch of other galaxies? … We are also trying to understand how stars explode … and how we can use [that] to tell the shape of the universe.”

Spilker said A&M astronomers also are interested in tiny galaxies that are close to the Milky Way, which has about 100 billion stars in it, and interested in galaxies that have as few as 10,000 stars, which could show ways the universe evolves over time.

Spilker said it is important to study astronomy for many reasons but the desire stems from asking “why?”

“I think it is a reflection of the fact that humans are so curious,” he said. “That is the beauty of science, I think. We are so curious as a species that we are really interested in trying to understand, where did we come from? Where might we be going? Why are we here and not somewhere else? And that I think is the beauty of the Webb Telescope.”