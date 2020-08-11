Texas A&M announces 12 Distinguished Alumni honorees for 2020

Texas A&M University formally announced its full 2020 Distinguished Alumni class on Tuesday, and the 12 Aggies include three Bryan-College Station residents.

Local recipients are retired Army Lt. Gen. Randolph W. House, class of 1967; John D. White, class of 1970; and R. Bowen Loftin, class of 1971.

The award is the highest honor the university gives to former students.

The class was originally set to be honored at a gala in October, but the event has been postponed. A spokesperson at The Association of Former Students said the 2020 class will now be honored along with the 2021 class at a gala and at Kyle Field during an A&M football game in October 2021.

House served more than 32 years in the Army, and is president of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial. White is a chairman emeritus of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, serving as chairman from 2005-07. Loftin served as A&M president from 2010-14 and was a leading force in A&M's move to the Southeastern Conference.