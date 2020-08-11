Texas A&M announces 12 Distinguished Alumni honorees for 2020

Texas A&M University formally announced its full 2020 Distinguished Alumni class on Tuesday, and the 12 Aggies include three Bryan-College Station residents.
Local recipients are retired Army Lt. Gen. Randolph W. House, class of 1967; John D. White, class of 1970; and R. Bowen Loftin, class of 1971.
The award is the highest honor the university gives to former students.
The class was originally set to be honored at a gala in October, but the event has been postponed. A spokesperson at The Association of Former Students said the 2020 class will now be honored along with the 2021 class at a gala and at Kyle Field during an A&M football game in October 2021.
House served more than 32 years in the Army, and is president of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial. White is a chairman emeritus of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, serving as chairman from 2005-07. Loftin served as A&M president from 2010-14 and was a leading force in A&M's move to the Southeastern Conference.
Other 2020 recipients are C.M. Cocanougher, class of 1953; Weldon Jaynes, class of 1954; R. Sam Torn, class of 1970; Carol E. Jordan, class of 1980; Willie T. Langston II, class of 1981; Tim Leach, class of 1982; Thomas J. Saylak, class of 1982; Mike Hernandez III, class of 1983; and Charean Williams, class of 1986.
Torn was a past chair of the 12th Man Foundation and was co-chair of the Kyle Field Redevelopment Committee, a $485 million campaign that was completed in 2015. He also coordinated the redevelopment of Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park that was finished in 2012.
Leach is vice chairman of the Board of Regents, and founder, chairman and CEO of energy company Concho.
Williams is a former Eagle sportswriter who became the first woman to enter the writers' wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 after winning the Dick McCann Award for her career covering professional football. Williams covered the Dallas Cowboys from 1999-2017 and now writes for NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.
"We are proud of these wonderful former students and all of their accomplishments and contributions," A&M President Michael K. Young said in a statement. "They are all deserving of the highest honor bestowed upon our alumni. We look forward to joining The Association in recognizing their achievements."
The 12 former students will be honored in the July-August issue of The Association's Texas Aggie magazine.
The Association is taking nominations for the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Award. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 2 at tx.ag/DAnominations.
