Texas A&M announces 10 Hagler Fellows, distinguished lecturer

Texas A&M University's Hagler Institute for Advanced Study announced 10 Hagler Fellows for its 2020-21 class and one distinguished lecturer on Wednesday.
This class of Hagler Fellows includes scholars recognized internationally and those who belong to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the Academy of Arts and Sciences, or hold recognitions in their fields of equal stature.
“The Hagler Institute continues to make outstanding contributions to research and education at Texas A&M by attracting an amazing variety of world-class scholars to collaborate with our faculty and students on groundbreaking research projects,” said Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp in a release. “By pairing this amazing program with the Chancellor’s Research Initiative, we attract significant numbers of National Academy-level professors to our permanent faculty. By any standard, the Hagler Institute is an astounding success story.”
The Hagler Fellows will work with A&M faculty, researchers and students in the colleges of agriculture and life sciences, architecture, education and human development, engineering, liberal arts, medicine, science, veterinary medicine and biomedical sciences; the schools of law and business; the University Libraries; and the Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering.
“This class of Hagler Fellows represents perhaps the most diverse class the Institute has attracted to our campuses so far,” A&M Vice President for Research Mark A. Barteau said in a release. “The breadth and impact of their scholarship and experiences is incredible, and I have no doubt that they will inspire our faculty and students alike.”
The Hagler Institute for Advanced Study was established in 2010 to continue building A&M's academic reputation by attracting scholars across the country and abroad for year-long appointments.
The Hagler Institute's distinguished lecturer for 2020-21:
- Jennifer A. Lewis, Hansjörg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering, John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University
The Hagler Institue will induct the following scholars into its 2020-21 class during its annual gala in 2021:
- R. Graham Cooks, Henry B. Hass Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, Purdue University
- Andrew P. Feinberg, director, Center for Epigenetics, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Whiting School of Engineering and Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University
- James J. Giovannoni, director, Robert W. Holley Center for Agriculture & Health Laboratory, USDA Agricultural Research Service and the Boyce Thompson Institute, Cornell University
- Paula T. Hammond, head, Department of Chemical Engineering, David H. Koch (1962) Professor in Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Timothy A. Judge, Joseph A. Alutto Chair in Leadership Effectiveness, Department of Management and Human Resources, Fischer College of Business, The Ohio State University
- Julia King, Professor Baroness Brown of Cambridge, Crossbench Life Peer, House of Lords, London, Chair, Sir Henry Royce Institute for Advanced Materials, Carbon Trust
- Gloria Ladson-Billings, Professor Emerita, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Rachel Moran, Distinguished Professor, University of California, Irvine School of Law
- Shaul Mukamel, Distinguished Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of California, Irvine
- Lena Cowen Orlin, professor, Department of English, Georgetown University
