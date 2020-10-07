Texas A&M announces 10 Hagler Fellows, distinguished lecturer

Texas A&M University's Hagler Institute for Advanced Study announced 10 Hagler Fellows for its 2020-21 class and one distinguished lecturer on Wednesday.

This class of Hagler Fellows includes scholars recognized internationally and those who belong to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, the Academy of Arts and Sciences, or hold recognitions in their fields of equal stature.

“The Hagler Institute continues to make outstanding contributions to research and education at Texas A&M by attracting an amazing variety of world-class scholars to collaborate with our faculty and students on groundbreaking research projects,” said Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp in a release. “By pairing this amazing program with the Chancellor’s Research Initiative, we attract significant numbers of National Academy-level professors to our permanent faculty. By any standard, the Hagler Institute is an astounding success story.”

The Hagler Fellows will work with A&M faculty, researchers and students in the colleges of agriculture and life sciences, architecture, education and human development, engineering, liberal arts, medicine, science, veterinary medicine and biomedical sciences; the schools of law and business; the University Libraries; and the Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering.