Texas A&M AgriLife IHA works to reduce chronic disease

The Texas A&M AgriLife Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture is preparing to start a path forward to strengthening agriculture’s integral role in reducing chronic disease, according to IHA Director Patrick Stover and former vice chancellor and dean of agriculture and life sciences at Texas A&M.

“This is an important event for us and it is a continuation of a process and an initiative that we have been pursuing through the [IHA] and that is to really position agriculture as the solution to improving human health and reducing an epidemic of chronic diseases that are a major driver of health care costs,” he said.

The IHA, with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, partnered with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs to host a “Conference on Agriculture for Health: Priority Setting to Solve the Ultimate Grand Challenge” on Thursday in Chicago to bring experts from higher education, agriculture, government and the private and nonprofit sectors to discuss the role of agriculture.

“The food system that we have today really came out of the Great Depression and World War II where there was a lot of hunger,” Stover said. “The goal was to eliminate hunger after WWII and the subsequent decades to try to scale an agricultural system that produced food, and specifically calories in abundance such that hunger would be rare, and where there was hunger it wouldn’t be due to a lack of food production.

“Later that was enhanced by including hidden hunger, or micronutrient deficiency, and we achieve that by micronutrient fortification of food and stable crops. But now what we see while we have addressed hunger, not to say that we have eliminated it. There is still food hunger and food insecurity in this country, but it is not because we don’t produce enough food, but what we see which was unanticipated at the time, is now we have an issue of food being the major driver of chronic diseases.

“This includes obesity and cancer and cardio-metabolic disease and diabetes. Do we have food as the major driver of chronic disease, and what we proposed and the reason we created the institute for advancing health through agriculture is to really think about well the end system used to be about addressing hunger, Now we have to raise the bar. We still have to make sure hunger is rare, but we also have to make sure the food system supports human health, lowers chronic disease risk and lowers health care costs.”

The conference is an important milestone for the IHA since it formally opened in January in College Station, the world’s first academic institute fostering research in responsive agriculture, precision nutrition and healthy living, according to a Thursday press release.

“It is about developing a process of priorities, and what is key to this initiative is we are assembling everyone who as a state across the whole agriculture and food system who represent farm inputs, the producers the processors to consumers,” Stover said. “Everyone needs a seat at the table in order to solve chronic disease through food and agriculture. We have three primary principals: Number one, everybody needs a seat at the table, we need to look at every opportunity across the ag value chain, to achieve human health as an outcome and have that as everyone’s priority.

“Number two, it has to be science first, there are so many non-scientific beliefs, preferences and values right now embedded within the agriculture and food that do not stem from science. If we are going to achieve health as the agriculture and food system, we have to be focused on the science and let the science lead.

“The third pillar of this is trust, we need to ensure trust is across the whole ag value and ag food chain. Right now we know a lot of people don’t trust the dietary guidelines, and other types of nutrition advice. … We ensure that trust by putting science first and having everyone have a seat at the table working towards a common goal.”

To participate in the livestream of the conference, tune in at 9:15 a.m. Thursday via globalaffairs.org/events/conference-agriculture-health.

For more information about IHA, visit iha.tamu.edu.