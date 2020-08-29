Texas A&M AgriLife experts: West Nile symptoms might mimic COVID-19

Experts from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service are warning people that symptoms from the West Nile virus might mimic those of COVID-19 as the number of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus rise in the state.
Mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile virus in Brazos County, as well as other areas, such as Dallas and Tarrant counties.
AgriLife said West Nile virus produces similar symptoms as COVID-19, including fever, cough and sore throat.
“If you think you might have contracted West Nile virus, get tested,” said Sonja Swiger, an AgriLife Extension veterinary entomologist in Stephenville, in a release. “Do not assume it is COVID-19.”
Swiger said West Nile virus numbers are currently as high in some Texas counties as they were in 2012 when the state experienced its largest outbreak ever with more than 1,800 confirmed cases. Swiger said Tarrant County is reporting a 30% positivity rate in some areas and 50% in the northeast part of the county.
“Tarrant County is currently the hotspot, so to speak, but Dallas County is also starting to see a rise in their number of infected mosquitoes and their vector index,” Swiger said. “Most of these victims reported they were bitten at home. So, it’s important that Texans be aware at all times and use repellents when necessary.”
According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, 40 mosquito trapped groups, or pools, of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus during the week of Aug. 1. Dallas County has had 127 total mosquito traps test positive this year and only reported hone human case of West Nile virus. The previous week in Tarrant County, 51 traps tested positive for West Nile virus, AgriLife said. There have been 163 total positive test pools in the county this year.
Local health officials said Tuesday mosquitoes trapped in the 77802 ZIP code of Bryan were positive for the virus.
Although there are 85 different species of mosquitoes in Texas, Swiger said only Culex quinquefasciatus carries West Nile virus, adding these mosquitoes are night biters. She added that without heavy rain, these mosquitoes will continue to multiply.
“We cannot predict what the next few months will bring unfortunately, but if heavy rains are in the future, we would anticipate a decline in positives, as the mosquitoes would be washed away,” Swiger said.
The Rio Grande Valley does not usually deal with West Nile virus, but Swiger said there are currently larger populations of mosquitoes there due to Hurricane Hanna, which made landfall just south of Corpus Christi on July 25.
“The recent hurricane to hit south Texas and the lower Rio Grande Valley area has left many areas flooded,” Swiger said. “The rains will kick start development for the many thousands of floodwater mosquito eggs that have been laying dormant in the soil since last year or the last rain event.
“When there is just normal rainfall, only isolated areas will spark mosquito development, so hurricanes and tropical storms impact more areas at once and increase populations. In addition to the inland floodwater mosquitoes, the salt marsh mosquitoes have been triggered to emerge and so have any container species that were waiting for water, be that rain or irrigation, to arrive.”
Swiger said people should be cautious while outdoors in the evening and make sure doors and windows are closed at night to keep mosquitoes from entering homes.
“Repellents are a must and the only real way to stay safe,” said Swiger. “Use DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus, which may also be listed as paramenthane-3, 8-diol, on people over 3 years of age, to get adequate protection. These are the only ones tested with certainty to stop the disease-carrying mosquitoes.”
