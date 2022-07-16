TEEX fire training school to begin Sunday

Firefighters and emergency medical responders from all over the world will be in the Bryan-College Station area the next two weeks as the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service hosts its annual fire training schools.

"We started out as a primarily Texas-based training opportunity, but both the industrial and municipal schools have grown,” said Gordon Lohmeyer, the division director of TEEX. “We’ll have a fairly substantial footprint of Canadian students, but we’ve also gotten students from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Colombia [and] Ecuador.”

TEEX's 60th annual industrial school, which offers 23 courses ranging from incident safety officer training to advanced bulk storage emergency responder training, runs Sunday through Friday. The fire school will be conducting its 93rd annual municipal school July 24-29, which offers 31 courses including emergency medical responder and rope rescue level II, according to the TEEX website.

Lohmeyer said the courses are split into two schools based on the careers they’re meant to serve.

“The industrial school is primarily made up of energy sector companies — Exxon, Shell, Chevron [and] Phillips 66,” he said. “They will focus on hazards that are unique to their environment. It could be flammable liquid bulk storage classes; it could be crude by rail training, or anything that they consider to be a unique or specific hazard to their work.”

The municipal school mainly focuses on EMS training, Lohmeyer said.

“A lot of the courses focus on classes such as auto extrication, vehicle fires, structural firefighting, EMS training [and] fire officer and leadership development classes,” he said. “These courses are facilitated for either the initial or the refresher type training education of first responders.”

Lohmeyer said the industrial school already has 753 pre-registered participants, a 33% increase from last year, while the municipal school has around 1,000 people signed up so far.

On July 27, TEEX will put on its firefighting demonstration night for the public from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The event will take place at the TEEX Brayton Fire Training Field at 1595 Nuclear Science Road in College Station and demonstrate the techniques used to extinguish fires with full-scale, live-fire props. Attendance will be free.

The event will feature a few different demonstrations, Lohmeyer said.

“We’ll have a rescue scenario and then we move into a multitude of exterior firefighting evolutions,” he said. “The first scenario is with the current safety systems in place that limits exposure and the second demonstration is very dramatic.”

Lohmeyer said he is glad the schools will contribute to the local economy.

“That’s 1,000 people from out of town that will be staying in hotels and eating in our local restaurants,” he said. “We’re really proud that we’re, what I consider to be, the premier emergency response educators around the world … It’s good stuff making a difference for a lot of people, keeping them safe.”