Teamwork was on display at the inaugural Bryan ISD Robotics Exhibition, held exclusively for elementary and intermediate school students Saturday at Jane Long Intermediate School.

Hosted by Bryan ISD Advanced Academics, Kristina Regan, advanced academic specialist, said the event was an accumulation of a semester’s length of work.

Regan said a generous long-term loan from the Texas A&M Spark Engineering Program earlier in the school year made it possible for the district’s elementary and intermediate schools to establish after-school robotics clubs in addition to their gifted and talented and enrichment programs.

Each school received a robotics kit and was tasked with creating a unique design and challenge to be displayed Saturday.

“To see them kind of flourish and be excited about everything that they’re doing and they’re learning is just a huge accomplishment for us in our department and Bryan ISD,” Regan said.

In addition to the robotics and coding aspects, Regan said students are learning the benefits of teamwork and cooperation.

“When they’re working together, they’re able to see what skills they have, where their strengths are and fit it together like a puzzle piece and make it all work,” Regan said.

During Saturday’s event, high school students from the district who participate in VEX Robotics walked around and handed out certificates based on how well the younger students were working together.

James Irick teaches sixth grade math at Jane Long Intermediate and facilitates the school’s robotics club. While he said their school has been practicing with robots for a couple years, this was the first year with these specific robots.

When asked why students should begin learning robotics at an early age, Irick said the coding aspect teaches them problem solving.

“If they’re met with a challenge that they don’t have the answers right up front — these kids are used to knowing the answers right away — so the struggle for them trying to discover on their own has been very helpful,” Irick said.

These problem-solving tactics are sixth grader Megan Young’s favorite part of being in robotics club at Jane Long Intermediate. She and her team created Mr. Goofy, a robot they configured.

“Mr. Goofy is a weatherman,” Young said. “He shows rainy, sunny and cloudy.”

Once the team programs the weather on a particular day, Mr. Goofy will hold up an umbrella, a cloud or put on his sunglasses.

“I really enjoy whenever we figured out our own part of the robot,” Young said. “We problem solved and figured out a way to make a cloud come over his head.”

Third grader Michael Lawrence and his team, the “Robotic Rulers” from Bonham Elementary, built a human robot that they named Robot Bob. Split into two groups, their fellow teammates, the “Mustangs,” built a robot dog named Robodog.

With their programming and a manufactured leash, Robot Bob is able to take Robodog on walks.

Lawrence said being on a robotics team is about two things.

“It’s about teamwork and how you can do your best,” Lawrence said.

“With how much growth we’re having with STEM, science and technology is very important with how our world is turning, so having them learn some of that so young is giving them something to be a part of,” said Courtney Eeds, fifth-grade science teacher and robotics coach at Sam Rayburn Intermediate.

This year, Sam Rayburn had 130 fifth graders participate in robotics. With hopes of expanding to sixth graders, Eeds said the school is hosting a fundraiser to supply the school with more robots.

“It is really awesome to see all of the kids talking to the parents and really being leaders in their school and their community and showing off the things that they’ve built and how proud they are,” Eeds said.

One of those leaders is Daniel Perez, a fifth grader at Sam Rayburn. During the event, Perez was walking around offering them advice to elementary students on their robots.

Perez also had his team's robotic drop tower on display that will move a sensor up and down and diagonally once they program the coding. With an interest in becoming an engineer, Perez said learning about robotics and coding is beneficial.

“I’m hopefully going to do it next year and actually give some opportunities to fourth graders that are going into fifth,” Perez said.