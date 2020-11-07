Teachers receive grants from Bryan ISD Education Foundation

COVID-19 has changed a lot of things in Bryan schools since March, but it did not stop the Bryan ISD Education Foundation from handing out nearly $63,000 in teacher grants throughout the district.

Harry Francis, executive director of the Education Foundation, said the main difference was the grant distribution. Instead of the grant patrol team walking through the campus hallways, the teachers and a select group of students met the group at the front office The Education Foundation received 51 proposals — on par with previous years, Francis said — and was able to fund 34. The grants totaled just less than $63,000.

“We had proposals that were all the way from online to outdoors,” Education Foundation Board President Nora Cargo said. “… We had a lot of requests for access to interactive online tools to enhance learning to supplement the learning environment for students who are both in the classroom, as well as at home and who are pursuing that hybrid option, but we also received a number of grant proposals that we funded in relation to the outdoors.”

She said it is inspiring to read through the applications and how creative the teachers are.