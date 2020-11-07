Teachers receive grants from Bryan ISD Education Foundation

COVID-19 has changed a lot of things in Bryan schools since March, but it did not stop the Bryan ISD Education Foundation from handing out nearly $63,000 in teacher grants throughout the district.
Harry Francis, executive director of the Education Foundation, said the main difference was the grant distribution. Instead of the grant patrol team walking through the campus hallways, the teachers and a select group of students met the group at the front office The Education Foundation received 51 proposals — on par with previous years, Francis said — and was able to fund 34. The grants totaled just less than $63,000.
“We had proposals that were all the way from online to outdoors,” Education Foundation Board President Nora Cargo said. “… We had a lot of requests for access to interactive online tools to enhance learning to supplement the learning environment for students who are both in the classroom, as well as at home and who are pursuing that hybrid option, but we also received a number of grant proposals that we funded in relation to the outdoors.”
She said it is inspiring to read through the applications and how creative the teachers are.
“It really is not so much about the equipment purchased or the assets purchased,” she said. “It’s about how that will impact their students, how it can make the student learning more enriched, how it can make students’ lives better.”
Some of the outdoor grant proposals were for gardens at two campuses. Then, Johnson Elementary PE teacher Nicole Ponzio requested stencils and paint to make obstacle courses on the campus that do not require equipment and can accommodate social distancing.
Ponzio wrote the grant, titled “No Obstacle is Too Big,” in response to students not being allowed to use equipment in PE or on the playground due to the pandemic.
“The whole thing is like even though these are crazy times, we’re still overcoming,” she said. “So it’s kind of like the whole analogy is no obstacle is too big.”
In addition to giving students on campus something new and fun to do during PE, at recess and on “brain breaks,” she said, it can benefit children in the community who can use it outside of school hours. With the grant providing stencils, she can also then share the stencils with other campuses.
The grant cost $525.62, with the obstacle courses expected to be painted before the end of the semester.
Some of the obstacle options are ladders, logs and lily pads.
“It’s all about hopping and jumping and skipping and moving and just doing different kinds of obstacles,” Ponzio said. Once they see the stencils, they might find other designs to make.
She said it is amazing everything the Education Foundation does for the district and teachers.
“It just means so much because it’s those little extra things that mean a lot to the kids,” she said.
Francis said he and the foundation board did not know at first how the grants would look or if they would happen, but they found people were still willing to give to the foundation.
It shows how the community supports and values education, he said.
Cargo said it is important to her, as the mother of three graduates of the district, to give back through the foundation and set that example.
“The Education Foundation does such tremendous work, and I think that in many ways, we’re that support that stands behind our teachers,” she said. “We’re that support that stands behind our high school seniors when we give those scholarships that reminds them just how important they are and how important their devotion to education is as well.”
