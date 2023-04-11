C&J Barbecue is not a new name to the Bryan-College Station community, which is exactly why co-owner Justin Manning said he enjoys opening the public's eyes to all the things the restaurant can do by participating in the annual Taste of Aggieland.

“We like this event so much because we can highlight new menu items,” Manning said.

Manning said C&J Barbecue is expanding its catering menu and was excited to preview its smoked chicken tikka marsala with a tapioca crisp Tuesday night at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

Aside from the food, he said Taste of Aggieland is a great opportunity to catch up with his fellow restaurateurs.

“We love this event because we get to see all of our friends that are also in the restaurant industry, as well as all of our regular customers and, hopefully, some new customers,” Manning said.

In total, 35 local restaurants representing Aggieland set up booths and handed out samples of their most popular, new or tried-and-true dishes to their community. The event, co-hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce and Brazos Valley Restaurant Association with The Ranch Harley-Davidson as the title sponsor, featured a night of history, discovery and even a bit of friendly competition.

“It’s a great chance for people — 1,000 of your friends and neighbors — to come and see each other, have a night out, sample all the different foods,” Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the B-CS Chamber of Commerce, said. “It’s just a win-win all the way around.”

While this was Martha Salsgiver’s first time attending Taste of Aggieland, the Bryan resident said she was having a great time with her family. When asked what brought them to the event, she said they wanted to try something different and see what was available in the community.

College Station’s Tricia Von Gonten said she had not attended Taste of Aggieland in about 10 years and was eager to be back.

“You get to taste everything,” Von Gonten said. “New restaurants, old restaurants, things you didn’t even know existed.”

April marks one year since Chris Tucker and his wife, Jessica, opened Rail & Rye, so participating in Taste of Aggieland was a special occasion for the duo.

“Tonight, we’re excited to showcase Rail & Rye to the greater B-CS community,” Chris said. “We’re located in downtown Navasota, so a lot of folks haven’t heard about us yet, so we just want to give them a chance to try our food, talk to us and encourage them to come down.”

Samples of a guajillo chile short rib tostada with pineapple habanero sauce, avocado and micro cilantro, as well as a watermelon caprese salad with local honey and balsamic drizzle were flying off their booth with a taste of their cinnamon-smoked tequila old fashioned being offered close by.

As one of the newer restaurants in College Station, the crew from Pepperoni’s in College Station served samples of their pepperoni and cheese pizza, salad and cookies. Owner Nikki Tolliver said it is the furthest franchise location to open away from its Houston base.

Being from Katy, Tolliver said it was a treat to get to know the community.

“Coming to a community we didn’t know has been very nice and warm welcomed,” Tolliver said.

In the middle of the event, a culinary competition between Bryan High School and College Station High School occurred, wherein culinary students from both schools cooked off in a head-to-head battle for the coveted prize of a giant fork trophy.

Kayla Poe, a culinary arts teacher at CSHS, said Tuesday was a full-circle moment as she watched her students use their skillsets on such a large platform.

“To see them work together; they each have unique skills that they brought, and they’re so excited,” Poe said. “It just fills their hearts to be able to do this.”

With this being the team's third year of culinary classes, Poe said team members take initiative, come up with their own ideas and always want to go above and beyond. To prepare for Tuesday’s competition, their celebrity chef, Eric Mondragon from Rail & Rye, visited the school to coach them through the menu.

From there, it was on the team to master the dishes (prime beef filet with a bourbon peppercorn sauce accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus garnished with radish sprouts), solve any problems that came their way and narrow down the cook times.

“We’ve been practicing so much; we’ve made so many steaks,” Emma Novosad, advanced culinary student at CSHS, said with a laugh.

On the BHS side, culinary arts teacher Joshua Neubauer said their celebrity chef, Blake Zeitman of Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Bryan, helped prepare their team. Their menu consisted of a Szechuan pepper-crusted beef tenderloin, sweet soy glaze, Ponzu edamame puree, sesame-seared shiitake and eggplant and bean thread noodles with togarashi.

“They’ve been practicing; they’ve got their stuff down, so it’s all about timing now,” Neubauer said.

At the end of the hour, BHS was announced as the winner of the culinary competition.

In addition to these events, Brewer said some of the funds raised Tuesday night would be turned into culinary scholarships for the next generation of restauranteurs, business owners and chefs through the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association.

Volunteer judges also voted on multiple categories throughout the event, and the winners (all Taste of Aggieland restaurant participants) were named at the end of the night.

Best Decorated: Cocktails 4U

Most Friendly: Andy’s Frozen Custard

Best Appetizer: Zeitman’s Grocery Store

Best Beverage: The Toasted Yolk Cafe

Best Entrée: Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina

Best Dessert: Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

Best Overall: Naked Fish Sushi & Grill

People’s Choice: The Station on 29th