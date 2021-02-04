TAMU-TV's new show 'Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp' will premiere Thursday

A new television show, Around Texas with Chancellor John Sharp, will premiere at 7 p.m. today on KAMU-TV, Texas A&M University System officials announced Wednesday.

According to a press release, the first season includes 12 half-hour episodes that will air each Thursday night and will subsequently be available on the A&M System’s YouTube page.

“On each episode, we’ll explore a story or two in a long-form feature,” A&M System Chancellor John Sharp said in the release. “We’ll also sit down in the studio with one of the amazing Texans we just featured, letting them tell the rest of their story. We hope you will join us on the journey.”

Viewers will learn about “A real-life spy story of a Cold War CIA agent now teaching in College Station” and “How crashing cars and trucks at an old Army Air base has made Texas highways safer,” the press release states.

A 3-minute preview of the show is available for viewing here.