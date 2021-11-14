Symphony to perform music of Mozart, Strauss and Dvorak

The amazing woodwinds section of our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will be on display Sunday afternoon when the symphony presents “Wind Serenades,” its second concert of the 2021-2022 season.
The three selections to be presented will feature flutes, clarinets, oboes, bassoons and French horns.
The concert is at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University. Tickets are $60 and available an hour before the concert at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower.
The concert will open with Richard Strauss’ “Serenade for Wind Instruments in E-flat major, Op. 7.”
Next will be Antonin Dvořák’s “Serenade for Win Instruments, Op. 44.”
To conclude the concert, the symphony will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Serenade No. 10 in B-flat major, K 361,” the “Gran Partita.”
At the time Mozart composed his serenade, wind music usually was written for six to eight instruments. But for his “Serenade No. 10.” Mozart expanded that to two oboes, two clarinets, two alto clarinets, two bassoons and four horns, plus a string bass, thus making a “grand” wind serenade.
Strauss modeled his “Serenade for Wind Instruments in E-flat major, Op. 7” on Mozart’s “Gran Partita.”
Brazos Valley Symphony Music Director Marcelo Bussiki said, “This concert will be a kind of showcase for our BVSO musicians and a treat to the classical wind music lover because it has some of the best-known wind serenades ever composed.
“The Mozart serenade, also known as the ‘Gran Partita’ is one of the composer’s most unique works for its unusual instrumentation.”
Symphony patrons are invited to a free pre-concert presentation by Ann Thompson at 4 p.m. in the Forum of the Rudder Theatre complex.
CHI St. Joseph Health is the official sponsor of the 2021-2022 symphony season.