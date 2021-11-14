Symphony to perform music of Mozart, Strauss and Dvorak

The amazing woodwinds section of our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will be on display Sunday afternoon when the symphony presents “Wind Serenades,” its second concert of the 2021-2022 season.

The three selections to be presented will feature flutes, clarinets, oboes, bassoons and French horns.

The concert is at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University. Tickets are $60 and available an hour before the concert at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower.

The concert will open with Richard Strauss’ “Serenade for Wind Instruments in E-flat major, Op. 7.”

Next will be Antonin Dvořák’s “Serenade for Win Instruments, Op. 44.”

To conclude the concert, the symphony will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Serenade No. 10 in B-flat major, K 361,” the “Gran Partita.”

At the time Mozart composed his serenade, wind music usually was written for six to eight instruments. But for his “Serenade No. 10.” Mozart expanded that to two oboes, two clarinets, two alto clarinets, two bassoons and four horns, plus a string bass, thus making a “grand” wind serenade.