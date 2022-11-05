 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Symphony concert master and Salúd join orchestra on Sunday

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Javier Chaparro and his group Salúd will join with the orchestra for a special concert at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Theatre. Tickets are $65, $10 for students, at the MSC Box Office or online at boxoffice.tamu.efu.

For well more than two decades, Javier Chaparro has been concert master of our own Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, and every time he performs a violin solo, the audience goes wild.

Chaparro’s musical talent isn’t limited to the violin, although the music he creates with that instrument is magical.

Indeed, Chaparro is a master on the guitar and is a fine vocalist, particularly when he is singing the songs he grew up with in his native Peru.

Chaparro and his band, Salúd, are popular in Austin, where they perform regularly.

On Sunday, Chaparro and Salúd will join with our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra at 5 p.m. in Rudder Theatre.

Tickets are $65 for adults and $10 for students, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower on the campus of Texas A&M and online at boxoffice.tamu.edu.

In addition to Chaparro, members of Salúd include Laura Mordecai, Latin percussion and vocals; Mitch Watkins, guitar and vocals; Paul Glasse, mandolin; and John Fremgen, bass.

Chaparro formed Salúd in 2010, and the group has been a regular fixture at several Austin venues, has performed at the Kerrville Folk Festival and toured the state under the auspices of the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Salúd first performed with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is 2016.

Symphony conductor Marcelo Bussiki, a native of Brazil, seems particularly energized when the symphony performs with Chaparro and his group.

