Symphony brings back Premiere Market

Despite talk of holiday shortages due to supply chain problems, the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s 10th annual Premiere Market promises to have plenty of gifts for you and your loved ones.
Premiere Market will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo.
A two-day shopping pass is only $5, available online at bvso.org or by calling 696-6100. They also will be available at the door with cash or check only.
There are several different events during Premiere Market.
Mistletoe and Mimosa Brunch will be offered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. A $25 ticket includes entrance to the special Mistletoe and Mimosa Lounge, a boxed breakfast from Blue Baker, specialty coffee and a holiday mimosa from Cocktails for You. Entrance to the Premiere Market is included.
Saturday morning brings Saturday with Santa.
All children must have an adult chaperone and no one 18 or younger will be admitted without one. Children can have their picture made with Santa; breakfast treats, crafts with symphony elves and admission to the Premiere Market are included. The $20 admission includes entrance for two chaperones and one child. Each additional child is $5. If you are bringing more than five children, please call the symphony office at 979-696-6100 in advance.
A wide variety of vendors will be on hand with gifts for everyone, including imported olive oils and ceramics; all natural soaps handmade daily; hanging garment bags in a variety of unique fabrics; one of a kind hand crochet apparel; nail polish strips with no dry time or smudging; educational toys, games, books and music for children; handmade stone and metal pendants, hand-beaded necklaces and hand-cut metal chains, bracelets and cuffs; inspirational and whimsical mixed media art; handmade women’s clothing, book pillows and aprons; hand-knitted, one-of-a-kind items; high-quality coffee, teas and hot chocolate available as beans, ground or Keurig cups; soft and durable bamboo sheets and rubber cleaning tools; homemade baked goods; body products; hand-painted ornaments, string art and holiday décor; and bourbon-based jams, buttered honey, peppered jellies and chocolate sauce.
For more information, go to premieremarket.org.