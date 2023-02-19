When the opportunity presented itself to purchase Sylvan Learning of Bryan-College Station, Jenny Nelson knew it was the next step for her growth plan.

Having acquired 20 years of experience in education, including 11 years teaching and then serving as the technology director for the Ganado school district, Nelson opened a Sylvan Learning of El Campo, Texas, with a goal to assist as many students as possible.

“The more locations she owns means more students she has the potential to help, which is what Jenny has been most excited about,” a company press release said of Nelson.

Recognizing that the B-CS location was open with the same owner for 34 years, Nelson said she is excited to take over a program that has cultivated outstanding credentials.

“I want to be able to continue with the great reputation and continue to help the community,” she said.

Sylvan currently offers Sylvan Sync for reading, writing and math for kindergarten through 12th grade students as well as SAT and ACT preparation, TSI assistance and advanced reading and math for high school students. For parents on the fence about enrolling their student in Sylvan Learning, Nelson encouraged them to visit the center at 3100 Wildflower Drive in Bryan to learn more about how Sylvan can help their child reach their goals.

She added that Sylvan hires certified teachers and uses a 1-to-3 teacher-to-student ratio to ensure each student is receiving individualized support.

“We are very focused on the students’ success,” Nelson said. “If a child is struggling, go ahead and reach out for help; do not wait for the student to catch up on their own. Now is the time to get them caught up and be successful in school.”

With an evident passion for helping students reach their full potential, Nelson said she has dreams of expanding into schools and institutions to further Sylvan’s outreach. Sylvan is currently offering the Ace It program — a small group learning experience for reading and math — to public schools and Boys and Girls Clubs.

Nelson wants to begin offering the program to Boys and Girls Clubs in the B-CS area and possibly introduce it to local schools. In public schools, Sylvan Sync reading and math programs can be offered with the same 1-to-3 ratio as the center’s individualized approach.

“I would also like to be able to talk with the local schools and offer the Act It program in schools as a tutoring program to help students be successful,” she said.

At Sylvan Learning of B-CS, hours are available during the day for homeschool students and afterschool sessions from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday sessions are also available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I am excited about the growth of the center and the ability to reach more students in the Bryan-College Station area,” Nelson said.

To learn more about Sylvan Learning of B-CS, visit locations.sylvanlearning.com/us/college-station-tx.