Sybil the camel enjoying new life after hip surgery at Texas A&M's Large Animal Hospital

Sybil and her new baby, Ivan, are enjoying life on their Jasper farm, grazing the hedgerows and pastures with their growing herd.
But that all seemed like a slim hope just months ago.
Thanks to a rare procedure performed at Texas A&M University’s Large Animal Hospital, the camels not only have a new chance at life, but could one day impact the lives of others dealing with adversity.
Ivan was born in May at the Jasper farm of Joanna and Ron McMurry after his mother recovered from an extensive hip surgery last fall, but that wasn’t always the plan.
“Sybil was supposed to go back to [the Large Animal Hospital] for the birth, but that was before the pandemic started to ramp up,” Ron McMurry, a Jasper physician, said.
Ivan now spends his days close to his mother’s side or playing with a cousin that’s about the same age, and Sybil seems to be getting along well despite the ordeal that introduced her to the staff at A&M.
The 7-year-old dromedary camel, one of the first the McMurrys obtained in their herd of six, last summer developed a mysterious limp that concerned her owners. She was pregnant at the time and seemed to be in great discomfort.
X-rays at Texas A&M University’s Large Animal Hospital revealed that Sybil had somehow dislocated a hip.
“It was hard for us,” Joanna McMurry said. “We didn’t really know what the chances were for her or the baby.”
Ron McMurry said he knew an injury such as Sybil’s typically ended in euthanasia, but he hoped for a chance to save the pair.
In September, A&M surgeon and assistant professor Kati Glass told The Eagle that she knew there would be challenges if they attempted the surgery.
“We were very worried, and I spoke to a bunch of surgeons for a bit of advice while preparing for surgery,” Glass said.
“Those people were very doubtful. ... The challenge is the force it takes to get the [hip] back into socket with muscles so big, and then keeping that hip in the socket.”
Ron McMurry was told most of the doctors who had experience with hip surgeries for camels did not have favorable results, even if the hip is reset.
Still, the McMurrys and the staff at the LAH persisted, and — after some nerve-wracking attempts to set the hip in its proper place — the surgery was a success.
Since the procedure, Ron McMurry said Sybil hasn’t shown any issues related to her injury.
And while she wasn’t able to make it back to College Station for the birth, she has had a few visitors at her farm.
“There were some students that had worked with her at [the hospital] that were interviewing for positions in Jasper and came to check in on her,” he said.
While Sybil was at the hospital last fall, students learning at the LAH threw her a baby shower and celebrated her recovery.
Sybil’s current life may be carefree, even with a young one tagging along beside her, but that doesn’t mean she and her herd aren’t living with purpose.
Ron McMurry said he was inspired to raise camels after he started learning about their unique physiology and hearing stories of how people rely on camel’s milk to treat chronic diseases.
Researchers and health advocates have been interested in two components of camel’s milk, lactoferrin and immunoglobulins, believed to be associated with benefits for the immune system. Homeopaths have credited its high zinc content with improving insulin sensitivity in people with diabetes.
Specifically, Ron McMurry was fascinated with testimonials from parents who reported great improvements for their children dealing with autism spectrum disorders after being introduced to regular servings of camel’s milk.
Some studies on children diagnosed with autism between the ages of 2 and 12 who used cow’s milk as a placebo reported improvements to behavior, but none of those claims have been validated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Until someone does a comprehensive study, Ron McMurry said, any benefits from camel’s milk will remain just an anecdotal story, which is why he decided to work toward having a producing camel farm that could one day facilitate the kind of controlled study that might help reveal some concrete answers.
“There very well may be something to it — and, if there isn’t, I want to know that, too,” he said.
The McMurrys recently obtained another camel from a farm in Kansas. Bita soon will give birth to a new playmate for Ivan.
Camels typically can only be milked between 8 and 18 months after giving birth but can sometimes produce milk for up to three years.
Ron McMurry said he would like to have 15 producing camels at the farm before he could consider conducting a study with a medical research school on the milk’s effects.
