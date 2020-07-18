City of Caldwell staff and the Main Street Advisory Board are asking both Burleson County locals and those who might be visiting to complete a survey about the future of the small city’s downtown area.
According to a city of Caldwell press release, the online survey will accrue data and feedback on the downtown Caldwell experience, and city leaders plan to use this information as a tool for downtown revitalization planning to take place over the next few years. The survey is anonymous, and no personal information will be collected.
To take the survey, visit www.caldwelltx.gov/downtown-caldwell-community-input-survey.
