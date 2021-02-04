Super Bowl Sunday safety: Officials joining together to remind residents not to drink and drive

Officials encourage residents to designate a sober driver, or plan to use a ride-share or taxi service. They say residents should intervene if someone is about to drive after drinking by taking their keys away from them and make arrangements for them to get a ride home. If a resident sees someone who they think is driving drunk, they should call 911.

At the Wednesday news conference, officials reminded the community that driving while impaired by any substance, whether it be alcohol, prescription drugs or illegal drugs, is unacceptable.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske also said that residents should follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines this weekend to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

“We could all agree the past few months have been unique, but that is still not an excuse to drink and drive,” Buske said. “The Super Bowl should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk driving crash. We need the commitment of our community members so that they will keep the roads safe, free of drunk drivers, so everyone can have a safe weekend.”