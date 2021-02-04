Super Bowl Sunday safety: Officials joining together to remind residents not to drink and drive

Super Bowl Weekend is one of the deadliest due to impaired driving, said Bobbi Brooks, program manager at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s Watch UR BAC, at a Wednesday news conference with local law enforcement representatives.
Brooks said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be more people celebrating in their home or in other people’s homes, which may lead to people drinking more than they usually do since it is cheaper than going out to drink. Brooks stressed that it’s just as important as ever to make a plan to stay safe before drinking.
“People need to plan ahead, because your inhibitions go out the window once you take that first drink,” she said.
Watch UR BAC, which is funded by a Texas Department of Transportation grant, educates the public about the dangers of impaired driving and underage drinking. The program has a law enforcement advisory group that meets to talk about how to keep roads safe throughout the year.
This year, Watch UR BAC has partnered with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Bryan, College Station and Texas A&M University police departments, Texas Highway Patrol, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Brazos County Attorney’s Office to spread its message.
NHTSA data shows that 10,511 people in the United States were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018, according to a Watch UR BAC press release. Additionally, Super Bowl weekend 2019 was one of the state’s top weekends for traffic crashes involving a drunk driver, the release states.
Officials encourage residents to designate a sober driver, or plan to use a ride-share or taxi service. They say residents should intervene if someone is about to drive after drinking by taking their keys away from them and make arrangements for them to get a ride home. If a resident sees someone who they think is driving drunk, they should call 911.
At the Wednesday news conference, officials reminded the community that driving while impaired by any substance, whether it be alcohol, prescription drugs or illegal drugs, is unacceptable.
Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske also said that residents should follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines this weekend to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
“We could all agree the past few months have been unique, but that is still not an excuse to drink and drive,” Buske said. “The Super Bowl should be an enjoyable time for our community members, not a marker for the death of a loved one due to a drunk driving crash. We need the commitment of our community members so that they will keep the roads safe, free of drunk drivers, so everyone can have a safe weekend.”
The penalty for a first-time DWI is up to six months in jail and up to a $2,000 fine, Brazos County Attorney Earl Gray said Wednesday. He added that can double to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine if a person’s blood alcohol content level is 0.15 or above. Gray added that fines for a DWI can vary based on the situation; for example, if a child is in the vehicle, then even a first-time DWI becomes a state jail felony.
“And that’s an awful high cost to pay for a single night of drinking,” he said, “but the highest cost any of us could pay would be one single life lost because we allowed an individual to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated. So I implore you: if you’ve had too much to drink, or if there’s been any introduction of legal or illegal drugs into your system, do not get behind that wheel.”
