Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Friday he and local health officials will continue to monitor the county’s COVID-19 situation before making a decision on whether in-person classes at schools will proceed as planned or be delayed.
Sullivan said any decision to delay school would preferably be made before the scheduled start of the school year. College Station ISD is set to begin the school year on Aug. 13 and Bryan ISD is slated to begin on Aug. 17.
“If this remains my decision, it won’t be a rash one. It’ll be evidence-based,” Sullivan said. “What we don’t want to do is start school and then have to stop it because numbers are out of control. That’s obviously what everybody’s trying to avoid.”
Several counties in Texas, including Dallas, Harris and McLennan, have ordered schools to delay in-person classes until after Labor Day.
Both Bryan and College Station school boards met this week to discuss the reopening of schools.
College Station school district officials met Tuesday and Superintendent Mike Martindale said the district plans to reopen for in-person instruction with an at-home virtual learning option. Martindale said all students and employees will be required to wear masks, no matter the grade level.
Bryan school district officials met Monday and Ronnie O’Neal, the district’s director of risk management, said campus plans will be determined based on how many students choose in-person instruction over online courses. Masks will be required of all district employees and students in grades 3-12.
“All districts are able to shut school down only if it is authorized by the local health authority,” said Christie Whitbeck, superintendent of the Bryan school district. “That was a new guideline that came about just last week, so we do very much depend upon these conversations with Dr. Sullivan and others because we know should we start and then have to stop again, that will be at their discretion.”
Currently, Brazos County has 3,635 total cases of COVID-19, 734 of which are considered active.
Baylor University announced Thursday it is mailing all students, faculty and staff members at-home test kits for COVID-19, and they must test negative before returning to campus for the fall semester.
Because of limitations, Sullivan said he would not make a recommendation to test all returning students locally, adding he doesn’t think it’s practical. Sullivan noted that would be around 80,000 people when all students from A&M and Blinn are in town. To date, Brazos County health care providers have only administered 26,904 total tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We have to be realistic with any recommendation that we make,” Sullivan said. “That would be a whole lot of tests.”
Sullivan said he and other local health officials will be monitoring how the return of students to Bryan-College Station impacts the community’s number of cases and local hospitals. He noted Brazos County’s surge of cases in June was related to 18 to 25 year olds before masks were widely being worn and bars closed again.
“We have to remember that when we have 80,000 18 to 25 year olds in this community, we can just only expect that our numbers are going to increase,” Sullivan said.
