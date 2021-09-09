'Sugar Bean Sisters' continues in Navasota

“The Sugar Bean Sisters” continues its run at Navasota Theatre Alliance’s Sunny Furman Theatre in downtown Navasota this weekend.

Performers are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. Matinees are at 2 p.m. Sunday and again Sept. 19.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. They are available at navasotatheatre.org. All seats are reserved and patrons may choose their seats at time of ordering tickets.

Area favorite Chaz Pitman directs Nathan Sanders’ southern gothic comedy about three sisters desperate tp break their hometown bonds to the fictional Florida town of Sugar Bean.

One sister plans to move to Salt Lake City, where she hopes to find “a good Moron husband” so she can get to the celestial kingdom. A second sister is waiting for space aliens to carry her away. And the third sister? She has no definite plans, but knows she just wants out of her dreary existence.

Into the Nettles’ sisters lives comes Videllia Sparks, an exotic dancer whose car breaks down.

Sanders pulls out all the tropes of the great southern gothic comedies, all designed to keep audiences laughing.